Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Housing & Urban Development Corporation's stock opened at ₹201.95 and closed at ₹199.1. The high for the day was ₹202.5, while the low was ₹187.55. The market capitalization of the company was ₹38,286.34 crore. The 52-week high was ₹226.95 and the 52-week low was ₹40.5. The BSE volume for the day was 1,848,325 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Live :Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed at ₹199.1 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Housing & Urban Development Corporation on the BSE, the volume was 1,848,325 shares with a closing price of ₹199.1.