Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed today at 221.85, down -1.18% from yesterday's 224.5

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Housing & Urban Development Corporation's stock opened at ₹229.9 and closed at ₹228.65. The high for the day was ₹231.95 and the low was ₹223.35. The market cap stood at 44942.66 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹242.7 and a 52-week low of ₹49.05. The BSE volume was 1231531 shares traded.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock reached a low of ₹221.05 and a high of ₹228.25 on the current day.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price closed the day at ₹221.85 - a 1.18% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 226.17 , 230.43 , 232.72. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 219.62 , 217.33 , 213.07.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price is at ₹221.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹221.22 and ₹229.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹221.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 229.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Housing & Urban Development Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|208.44
|10 Days
|204.20
|20 Days
|201.82
|50 Days
|195.14
|100 Days
|164.20
|300 Days
|119.45
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price is at ₹223.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹221.22 and ₹229.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹221.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 229.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock had a low price of ₹222.4 and a high price of ₹228.25 on the current day.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price is at ₹223.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹221.22 and ₹229.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹221.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 229.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The stock price has been moving between 227.33 and 223.38 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 223.38 and selling near the hourly resistance of 227.33.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price is at ₹223.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹221.22 and ₹229.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹221.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 229.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, Housing & Urban Development Corporation's stock price dropped by 0.2% to reach ₹224.05, while its counterparts are showing mixed results. Muthoot Finance, L&T FINANCE ORD, and LIC Housing Finance are declining today, whereas Sundaram Finance is experiencing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.35% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Muthoot Finance
|1707.35
|-11.05
|-0.64
|1753.0
|1012.05
|68541.26
|Sundaram Finance
|4892.25
|146.8
|3.09
|4889.5
|2210.65
|53911.3
|Housing & Urban Development Corporation
|224.05
|-0.45
|-0.2
|242.7
|49.05
|44852.57
|L&T FINANCE ORD
|166.55
|-0.15
|-0.09
|179.0
|90.6
|41453.3
|LIC Housing Finance
|670.35
|-3.15
|-0.47
|681.7
|344.2
|36873.47
The volume of Housing & Urban Development Corporation traded until 10 AM is 46.52% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹224, down by 0.22%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with a higher volume indicates a sustainable upswing, while a negative price movement with a higher volume could suggest further price declines.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation touched a high of 228.25 & a low of 224.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|227.33
|Support 1
|223.38
|Resistance 2
|229.77
|Support 2
|221.87
|Resistance 3
|231.28
|Support 3
|219.43
The share price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation rose by 0.62% today to reach ₹225.9, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Muthoot Finance is declining, but Sundaram Finance, L&T FINANCE ORD, and LIC Housing Finance are all seeing increases. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.17% and 0.21% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Muthoot Finance
|1718.0
|-0.4
|-0.02
|1753.0
|1012.05
|68968.81
|Sundaram Finance
|4900.0
|154.55
|3.26
|4889.5
|2210.65
|53996.7
|Housing & Urban Development Corporation
|225.9
|1.4
|0.62
|242.7
|49.05
|45222.92
|L&T FINANCE ORD
|167.45
|0.75
|0.45
|179.0
|90.6
|41677.31
|LIC Housing Finance
|679.6
|6.1
|0.91
|681.7
|344.2
|37382.28
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price is at ₹226.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹221.22 and ₹229.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹221.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 229.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation has decreased by -0.16% and is currently trading at ₹224.15. Over the past year, the price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation shares has increased by 356.77% to ₹224.15. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.56% to 22,604.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|13.58%
|3 Months
|30.47%
|6 Months
|198.34%
|YTD
|78.25%
|1 Year
|356.77%
The key support and resistance levels for Housing & Urban Development Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|229.87
|Support 1
|221.22
|Resistance 2
|235.23
|Support 2
|217.93
|Resistance 3
|238.52
|Support 3
|212.57
The trading volume yesterday was 28.55% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1231 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹231.95 & ₹223.35 yesterday to end at ₹228.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
