Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : HUDCO Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Housing & Urban Development Corporation's stock opened at ₹299.9 and closed at ₹273.85. The stock's high for the day was ₹299.9 and the low was ₹283.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹58275.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹277.95 and the low was ₹54.4. The BSE volume for the day was 2,165,625 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock reached a low of ₹283.75 and a high of ₹299.90 on the current day.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 49.77% higher than yesterday
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Housing & Urban Development Corporation traded by 12 PM is 49.77% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹291, up by 6.26%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 293.4 and 289.9 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 289.9 and selling near the hourly resistance at 293.4.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|291.82
|Support 1
|288.22
|Resistance 2
|293.58
|Support 2
|286.38
|Resistance 3
|295.42
|Support 3
|284.62
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|265.72
|10 Days
|258.39
|20 Days
|238.90
|50 Days
|212.45
|100 Days
|191.92
|300 Days
|137.98
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Housing & Urban Development Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Housing & Urban Development Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Housing & Urban Development Corporation trading at ₹289, up 5.53% from yesterday's ₹273.85
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation has surpassed the first resistance of ₹280.7 & second resistance of ₹286.65 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹298.3. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹298.3 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 72.74% higher than yesterday
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The volume of Housing & Urban Development Corporation traded by 11 AM has increased by 72.74% compared to yesterday. The trading price is currently at ₹288.9, reflecting a 5.5% increase. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing market trends, along with price movements. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 293.97 and 286.27 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 286.27 and selling near the hourly resistance at 293.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|293.4
|Support 1
|289.9
|Resistance 2
|295.1
|Support 2
|288.1
|Resistance 3
|296.9
|Support 3
|286.4
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed at ₹273.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹299.9 & ₹283.75 yesterday to end at ₹273.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend