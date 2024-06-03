Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : HUDCO Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

12 min read . Updated: 03 Jun 2024, 01:08 PM IST
Livemint

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 5.53 %. The stock closed at 273.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 289 per share. Investors should monitor Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Housing & Urban Development Corporation's stock opened at 299.9 and closed at 273.85. The stock's high for the day was 299.9 and the low was 283.75. The market capitalization stood at 58275.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 277.95 and the low was 54.4. The BSE volume for the day was 2,165,625 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 01:08:46 PM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock reached a low of 283.75 and a high of 299.90 on the current day.

03 Jun 2024, 12:54:00 PM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 49.77% higher than yesterday

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Housing & Urban Development Corporation traded by 12 PM is 49.77% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 291, up by 6.26%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

03 Jun 2024, 12:39:10 PM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 293.4 and 289.9 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 289.9 and selling near the hourly resistance at 293.4.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1291.82Support 1288.22
Resistance 2293.58Support 2286.38
Resistance 3295.42Support 3284.62
03 Jun 2024, 12:27:11 PM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days265.72
10 Days258.39
20 Days238.90
50 Days212.45
100 Days191.92
300 Days137.98
03 Jun 2024, 12:23:51 PM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Housing & Urban Development Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Housing & Urban Development Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 Jun 2024, 12:12:59 PM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Housing & Urban Development Corporation trading at ₹289, up 5.53% from yesterday's ₹273.85

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation has surpassed the first resistance of 280.7 & second resistance of 286.65 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 298.3. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 298.3 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

03 Jun 2024, 11:51:09 AM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 72.74% higher than yesterday

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The volume of Housing & Urban Development Corporation traded by 11 AM has increased by 72.74% compared to yesterday. The trading price is currently at 288.9, reflecting a 5.5% increase. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing market trends, along with price movements. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 Jun 2024, 11:39:02 AM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 293.97 and 286.27 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 286.27 and selling near the hourly resistance at 293.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1293.4Support 1289.9
Resistance 2295.1Support 2288.1
Resistance 3296.9Support 3286.4
03 Jun 2024, 11:21:25 AM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed at ₹273.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 299.9 & 283.75 yesterday to end at 273.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

