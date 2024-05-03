Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed today at ₹219.6, down -1.01% from yesterday's ₹221.85

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Housing & Urban Development Corporation's stock opened at ₹225.95 and closed at ₹224.5. The high for the day was ₹228.25 and the low was ₹221.05. The market capitalization of the company was ₹44,412.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹242.7 and the 52-week low was ₹49.05. The BSE volume for the day was 1,263,902 shares.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock traded at a low of ₹215.8 and a high of ₹227.75 on the current day.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price NSE Live :Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed today at ₹219.6, down -1.01% from yesterday's ₹221.85
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price closed the day at ₹219.6 - a 1.01% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 226.22 , 233.08 , 238.42. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 214.02 , 208.68 , 201.82.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Live Updates
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today :Housing & Urban Development Corporation trading at ₹219.55, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹221.85
The current market price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation has broken the first support of ₹219.62 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹217.33. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹217.33 then there can be further negative price movement.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|208.44
|10 Days
|204.20
|20 Days
|201.82
|50 Days
|195.14
|100 Days
|164.20
|300 Days
|119.75
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is 1485.11% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Housing & Urban Development Corporation until 2 PM is 1485.11% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹218.3, showing a decrease of -1.6%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signify a potential further decrease in prices.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 220.43 and 216.53 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 216.53 and selling near hourly resistance at 220.43.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|219.07
|Support 1
|216.92
|Resistance 2
|220.13
|Support 2
|215.83
|Resistance 3
|221.22
|Support 3
|214.77
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Live :Housing & Urban Development Corporation trading at ₹217.95, down -1.76% from yesterday's ₹221.85
The current market price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation has broken the first support of ₹219.62 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹217.33. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹217.33 then there can be further negative price movement.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 785.78% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) until 1 PM has increased by 785.78% compared to yesterday. The stock price is currently trading at ₹218.55, showing a decrease of -1.49%. Analyzing both the volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 220.03 and 217.83 in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 217.83 and selling near the hourly resistance at 220.03.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|220.43
|Support 1
|216.53
|Resistance 2
|222.07
|Support 2
|214.27
|Resistance 3
|224.33
|Support 3
|212.63
Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock reached a low of ₹217.3 and a high of ₹227.75 on the current day.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 1241.74% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Housing & Urban Development Corporation until 12 PM is 1241.74% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹219.5, up by -1.06%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 221.72 and 218.47 levels in the past hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 218.47 and selling near the hourly resistance at 221.72.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|220.03
|Support 1
|217.83
|Resistance 2
|220.97
|Support 2
|216.57
|Resistance 3
|222.23
|Support 3
|215.63
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Live :Housing & Urban Development Corporation trading at ₹218.3, down -1.6% from yesterday's ₹221.85
The current market price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation has broken the first support of ₹219.62 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹217.33. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹217.33 then there can be further negative price movement.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price update : Volume traded till 11 AM is 553.82% higher than yesterday
The volume of Housing & Urban Development Corporation traded by 11 AM is 553.82% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹217.95, showing an increase of -1.76%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Housing & Urban Development Corporation's stock reached a peak of 222.8 and a low of 219.55 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 219.78 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 217.27 and 213.28.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|221.72
|Support 1
|218.47
|Resistance 2
|223.88
|Support 2
|217.38
|Resistance 3
|224.97
|Support 3
|215.22
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today :Housing & Urban Development Corporation trading at ₹220.45, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹221.85
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price is at ₹220.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹219.62 and ₹226.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹219.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 226.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price live: Stock Peers
Today, the share price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation has dropped by 0.29% to reach ₹221.2, in line with the decrease seen in its peer companies such as Muthoot Finance, Sundaram Finance, L&T FINANCE ORD, and Poonawalla Fincorp. Additionally, both benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also experienced declines of 0.17% and 0.35%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Muthoot Finance
|1710.5
|-6.5
|-0.38
|1753.0
|1012.05
|68667.72
|Sundaram Finance
|4847.5
|-7.85
|-0.16
|4955.95
|2210.65
|53418.17
|Housing & Urban Development Corporation
|221.2
|-0.65
|-0.29
|242.7
|49.05
|44282.03
|L&T FINANCE ORD
|168.35
|-1.35
|-0.8
|179.0
|90.6
|41901.31
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|486.75
|-4.9
|-1.0
|519.95
|318.35
|37506.52
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price update : Volume traded till 10 AM is 51.68% higher than yesterday
The volume of Housing & Urban Development Corporation traded by 10 AM is 51.68% higher than yesterday, with the price currently trading at ₹220.95, up by -0.41%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signify a potential further decline in prices.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Housing & Urban Development Corporation touched a high of 227.75 & a low of 221.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|226.28
|Support 1
|219.78
|Resistance 2
|230.27
|Support 2
|217.27
|Resistance 3
|232.78
|Support 3
|213.28
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price live: Stock Peers
Today, the share price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation has increased by 0.79% to reach ₹223.6. In contrast, its counterparts like Muthoot Finance, Sundaram Finance, L&T FINANCE ORD, and Poonawalla Fincorp are experiencing a decline. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.57% and 0.51% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Muthoot Finance
|1713.4
|-3.6
|-0.21
|1753.0
|1012.05
|68784.14
|Sundaram Finance
|4826.25
|-29.1
|-0.6
|4955.95
|2210.65
|53184.0
|Housing & Urban Development Corporation
|223.6
|1.75
|0.79
|242.7
|49.05
|44762.48
|L&T FINANCE ORD
|169.1
|-0.6
|-0.35
|179.0
|90.6
|42087.98
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|490.75
|-0.9
|-0.18
|519.95
|318.35
|37814.74
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Live :Housing & Urban Development Corporation trading at ₹225.85, up 1.8% from yesterday's ₹221.85
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price is at ₹225.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹219.62 and ₹226.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹219.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 226.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation has increased by 1.10% and is currently trading at ₹224.30. Over the past year, Housing & Urban Development Corporation shares have seen a significant gain of 313.79% to reach ₹224.30. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 24.80% to 22,648.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|11.81%
|3 Months
|3.53%
|6 Months
|194.04%
|YTD
|76.26%
|1 Year
|313.79%
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Housing & Urban Development Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|226.17
|Support 1
|219.62
|Resistance 2
|230.43
|Support 2
|217.33
|Resistance 3
|232.72
|Support 3
|213.07
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today : Housing & Urban Development Corporation volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15756 k
The trading volume yesterday was 32.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 1263 k.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Live :Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed at ₹224.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹228.25 & ₹221.05 yesterday to end at ₹224.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
