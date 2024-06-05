Hello User
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:37 AM IST Trade
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price went down today, 05 Jun 2024, by -5.25 %. The stock closed at 229.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 217.6 per share. Investors should monitor Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, the Housing & Urban Development Corporation opened at 232.8 and closed at 229.65. The stock reached a high of 239.4 and a low of 203.85. The market capitalization stood at 43,561.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 299.9, while the low was 56.91. The BSE volume for the day was 633,140 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 10:37 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Housing & Urban Development Corporation touched a high of 270.35 & a low of 254.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1273.52Support 1257.32
Resistance 2280.03Support 2247.63
Resistance 3289.72Support 3241.12
05 Jun 2024, 10:14 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live:

05 Jun 2024, 09:54 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation dropped by 9.54% to reach 207.75, while its counterparts are showing mixed results. L&T FINANCE is declining, but Muthoot Finance, SBI Cards & Payment Services, and Sundaram Finance are experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are currently at 0.25% and -0.16% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Muthoot Finance1665.8520.651.261765.01105.0566877.49
SBI Cards & Payment Services686.08.251.22932.35649.065236.44
Housing & Urban Development Corporation207.75-21.9-9.54299.956.9141589.47
Sundaram Finance4491.35117.22.684992.252490.1549493.49
L&T FINANCE148.95-0.6-0.4179.0104.037072.77
05 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed at ₹229.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 239.4 & 203.85 yesterday to end at 229.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

