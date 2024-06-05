Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, the Housing & Urban Development Corporation opened at ₹232.8 and closed at ₹229.65. The stock reached a high of ₹239.4 and a low of ₹203.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹43,561.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹299.9, while the low was ₹56.91. The BSE volume for the day was 633,140 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Housing & Urban Development Corporation touched a high of 270.35 & a low of 254.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|273.52
|Support 1
|257.32
|Resistance 2
|280.03
|Support 2
|247.63
|Resistance 3
|289.72
|Support 3
|241.12
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation dropped by 9.54% to reach ₹207.75, while its counterparts are showing mixed results. L&T FINANCE is declining, but Muthoot Finance, SBI Cards & Payment Services, and Sundaram Finance are experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are currently at 0.25% and -0.16% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Muthoot Finance
|1665.85
|20.65
|1.26
|1765.0
|1105.05
|66877.49
|SBI Cards & Payment Services
|686.0
|8.25
|1.22
|932.35
|649.0
|65236.44
|Housing & Urban Development Corporation
|207.75
|-21.9
|-9.54
|299.9
|56.91
|41589.47
|Sundaram Finance
|4491.35
|117.2
|2.68
|4992.25
|2490.15
|49493.49
|L&T FINANCE
|148.95
|-0.6
|-0.4
|179.0
|104.0
|37072.77
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹239.4 & ₹203.85 yesterday to end at ₹229.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.