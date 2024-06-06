Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Housing & Urban Development Corporation opened at ₹238.2 and closed at ₹232.85. The stock reached a high of ₹253.9 and a low of ₹238.2. With a market capitalization of ₹50,728.15 crore, the 52-week high for the stock was ₹299.9 and the 52-week low was ₹56.91. The BSE volume for the day was 409,109 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation has surged by 9.41% to reach ₹254.75, in line with its industry counterparts. SBI Cards & Payment Services, Sundaram Finance, L&T FINANCE, and Poonawalla Fincorp are also experiencing an upward trend. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.62% and 0.57% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|SBI Cards & Payment Services
|700.3
|1.05
|0.15
|932.35
|649.0
|66596.33
|Sundaram Finance
|4511.95
|62.7
|1.41
|4992.25
|2490.15
|49720.49
|Housing & Urban Development Corporation
|254.75
|21.9
|9.41
|299.9
|56.91
|50998.4
|L&T FINANCE
|158.65
|1.95
|1.24
|179.0
|104.0
|39487.04
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|444.0
|8.8
|2.02
|519.95
|332.2
|34212.42
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹254 & ₹238.2 yesterday to end at ₹232.85. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend