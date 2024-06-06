Hello User
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 8.98 %. The stock closed at 232.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 253.75 per share. Investors should monitor Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Housing & Urban Development Corporation opened at 238.2 and closed at 232.85. The stock reached a high of 253.9 and a low of 238.2. With a market capitalization of 50,728.15 crore, the 52-week high for the stock was 299.9 and the 52-week low was 56.91. The BSE volume for the day was 409,109 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 09:52 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation has surged by 9.41% to reach 254.75, in line with its industry counterparts. SBI Cards & Payment Services, Sundaram Finance, L&T FINANCE, and Poonawalla Fincorp are also experiencing an upward trend. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.62% and 0.57% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
SBI Cards & Payment Services700.31.050.15932.35649.066596.33
Sundaram Finance4511.9562.71.414992.252490.1549720.49
Housing & Urban Development Corporation254.7521.99.41299.956.9150998.4
L&T FINANCE158.651.951.24179.0104.039487.04
Poonawalla Fincorp444.08.82.02519.95332.234212.42
06 Jun 2024, 09:32 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed at ₹232.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 254 & 238.2 yesterday to end at 232.85. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

