Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : HUDCO stock plunges as investors react to poor financial results
LIVE UPDATES

Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : HUDCO stock plunges as investors react to poor financial results

22 min read . Updated: 06 May 2024, 01:33 PM IST
Livemint

Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -2.87 %. The stock closed at 219.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 213.3 per share. Investors should monitor Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Stock Price TodayPremium
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Stock Price Today

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Housing & Urban Development Corporation's stock opened at 223.5 and closed at 221.85. The high for the day was 227.75 and the low was 215.8. The market capitalization of the company was 43,961.72 crore. The 52-week high was 242.7 and the 52-week low was 49.05. The BSE volume for the day was 738,549 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:33:07 PM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The Housing & Urban Development Corporation reached a peak of 213.55 and a bottom of 209.9 in the recent trading session. The stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels at 212.4 and 211.55, suggesting a notable amount of selling activity. Investors holding long positions might consider selling, while new investors could assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is considered oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1212.47Support 1208.82
Resistance 2214.83Support 2207.53
Resistance 3216.12Support 3205.17
06 May 2024, 01:02:37 PM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock reached a high of 221.5 and a low of 208.05 on the current day.

06 May 2024, 12:54:22 PM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 12.98% higher than yesterday

As of 12 AM, the volume of Housing & Urban Development Corporation traded is 12.98% higher than the previous day, while the price is trading at 212.5, a decrease of -3.23%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could indicate a further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 12:37:10 PM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 214.05 and 211.4 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 211.4 and selling near the hourly resistance at 214.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1214.0Support 1212.4
Resistance 2214.75Support 2211.55
Resistance 3215.6Support 3210.8
06 May 2024, 12:24:28 PM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days218.62
10 Days206.82
20 Days205.34
50 Days196.77
100 Days166.90
300 Days121.07
06 May 2024, 12:21:40 PM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Housing & Urban Development Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

06 May 2024, 12:16:35 PM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Live :Housing & Urban Development Corporation trading at ₹213.3, down -2.87% from yesterday's ₹219.6

The current market price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation has broken the first support of 214.02 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 208.68. If the stock price breaks the second support of 208.68 then there can be further negative price movement.

06 May 2024, 11:47:18 AM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price update : Volume traded till 11 AM is 33.03% higher than yesterday

Housing & Urban Development Corporation's trading volume by 11 AM is 33.03% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 213.3, showing a decrease of -2.87%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 11:33:48 AM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 217.37 and 207.17 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 207.17 and selling near the hourly resistance of 217.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1214.05Support 1211.4
Resistance 2215.3Support 2210.0
Resistance 3216.7Support 3208.75
06 May 2024, 11:20:02 AM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today :Housing & Urban Development Corporation trading at ₹213.45, down -2.8% from yesterday's ₹219.6

The current market price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation has broken the first support of 214.02 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 208.68. If the stock price breaks the second support of 208.68 then there can be further negative price movement.

06 May 2024, 11:15:05 AM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation has dropped by 2.89% to reach 213.25, in line with the decline seen in its peers like Muthoot Finance, Sundaram Finance, L&T FINANCE ORD, and Poonawalla Fincorp. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also down by 0.21% and 0.26% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Muthoot Finance1695.6-3.5-0.211753.01012.0568069.56
Sundaram Finance4731.5-101.75-2.114955.952210.6552139.88
Housing & Urban Development Corporation213.25-6.35-2.89242.749.0542690.52
L&T FINANCE ORD163.5-4.25-2.53179.090.640694.17
Poonawalla Fincorp481.25-2.9-0.6519.95318.3537082.72
06 May 2024, 10:48:33 AM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price update : Volume traded till 10 AM is 32.53% higher than yesterday

The volume of Housing & Urban Development Corporation traded by 10 AM is 32.53% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 212, showing a decrease of -3.46%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 10:36:20 AM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Housing & Urban Development Corporation touched a high of 218.3 & a low of 208.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1217.37Support 1207.17
Resistance 2222.93Support 2202.53
Resistance 3227.57Support 3196.97
06 May 2024, 10:11:07 AM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:56:24 AM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Housing & Urban Development Corporation's share price has dropped by 3.55% to 211.8, in line with its industry peers like Muthoot Finance, Sundaram Finance, L&T FINANCE ORD, and Poonawalla Fincorp, which are also experiencing declines. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.07% and 0.32% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Muthoot Finance1681.9-17.2-1.011753.01012.0567519.58
Sundaram Finance4719.0-114.25-2.364955.952210.6552002.13
Housing & Urban Development Corporation211.8-7.8-3.55242.749.0542400.24
L&T FINANCE ORD164.8-2.95-1.76179.090.641017.74
Poonawalla Fincorp481.9-2.25-0.46519.95318.3537132.8
06 May 2024, 09:32:54 AM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Live :Housing & Urban Development Corporation trading at ₹217, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹219.6

Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price is at 217 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 214.02 and 226.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 214.02 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 226.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 09:19:17 AM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation has decreased by -0.05% and is currently trading at 219.50. Over the past year, the price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation shares has increased by 297.38% to 219.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.39% to 22475.85 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.13%
3 Months2.99%
6 Months189.64%
YTD74.32%
1 Year297.38%
06 May 2024, 08:48:19 AM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Housing & Urban Development Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1226.22Support 1214.02
Resistance 2233.08Support 2208.68
Resistance 3238.42Support 3201.82
06 May 2024, 08:18:47 AM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today : Housing & Urban Development Corporation volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15914 k

The trading volume yesterday was 16.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 738 k.

06 May 2024, 08:03:26 AM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Live :Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed at ₹221.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 227.75 & 215.8 yesterday to end at 221.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

