Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : HUDCO stock plunges as investors react to poor financial results

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Housing & Urban Development Corporation's stock opened at ₹223.5 and closed at ₹221.85. The high for the day was ₹227.75 and the low was ₹215.8. The market capitalization of the company was ₹43,961.72 crore. The 52-week high was ₹242.7 and the 52-week low was ₹49.05. The BSE volume for the day was 738,549 shares traded.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The Housing & Urban Development Corporation reached a peak of 213.55 and a bottom of 209.9 in the recent trading session. The stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels at 212.4 and 211.55, suggesting a notable amount of selling activity. Investors holding long positions might consider selling, while new investors could assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is considered oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|212.47
|Support 1
|208.82
|Resistance 2
|214.83
|Support 2
|207.53
|Resistance 3
|216.12
|Support 3
|205.17
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock reached a high of ₹221.5 and a low of ₹208.05 on the current day.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 12.98% higher than yesterday
As of 12 AM, the volume of Housing & Urban Development Corporation traded is 12.98% higher than the previous day, while the price is trading at ₹212.5, a decrease of -3.23%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could indicate a further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 214.05 and 211.4 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 211.4 and selling near the hourly resistance at 214.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|214.0
|Support 1
|212.4
|Resistance 2
|214.75
|Support 2
|211.55
|Resistance 3
|215.6
|Support 3
|210.8
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|218.62
|10 Days
|206.82
|20 Days
|205.34
|50 Days
|196.77
|100 Days
|166.90
|300 Days
|121.07
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Housing & Urban Development Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The current market price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation has broken the first support of ₹214.02 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹208.68. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹208.68 then there can be further negative price movement.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation's trading volume by 11 AM is 33.03% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹213.3, showing a decrease of -2.87%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 217.37 and 207.17 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 207.17 and selling near the hourly resistance of 217.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|214.05
|Support 1
|211.4
|Resistance 2
|215.3
|Support 2
|210.0
|Resistance 3
|216.7
|Support 3
|208.75
The current market price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation has broken the first support of ₹214.02 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹208.68. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹208.68 then there can be further negative price movement.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price live: Stock Peers
Today, the share price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation has dropped by 2.89% to reach ₹213.25, in line with the decline seen in its peers like Muthoot Finance, Sundaram Finance, L&T FINANCE ORD, and Poonawalla Fincorp. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also down by 0.21% and 0.26% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Muthoot Finance
|1695.6
|-3.5
|-0.21
|1753.0
|1012.05
|68069.56
|Sundaram Finance
|4731.5
|-101.75
|-2.11
|4955.95
|2210.65
|52139.88
|Housing & Urban Development Corporation
|213.25
|-6.35
|-2.89
|242.7
|49.05
|42690.52
|L&T FINANCE ORD
|163.5
|-4.25
|-2.53
|179.0
|90.6
|40694.17
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|481.25
|-2.9
|-0.6
|519.95
|318.35
|37082.72
The volume of Housing & Urban Development Corporation traded by 10 AM is 32.53% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹212, showing a decrease of -3.46%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation touched a high of 218.3 & a low of 208.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|217.37
|Support 1
|207.17
|Resistance 2
|222.93
|Support 2
|202.53
|Resistance 3
|227.57
|Support 3
|196.97
Today, Housing & Urban Development Corporation's share price has dropped by 3.55% to ₹211.8, in line with its industry peers like Muthoot Finance, Sundaram Finance, L&T FINANCE ORD, and Poonawalla Fincorp, which are also experiencing declines. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.07% and 0.32% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Muthoot Finance
|1681.9
|-17.2
|-1.01
|1753.0
|1012.05
|67519.58
|Sundaram Finance
|4719.0
|-114.25
|-2.36
|4955.95
|2210.65
|52002.13
|Housing & Urban Development Corporation
|211.8
|-7.8
|-3.55
|242.7
|49.05
|42400.24
|L&T FINANCE ORD
|164.8
|-2.95
|-1.76
|179.0
|90.6
|41017.74
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|481.9
|-2.25
|-0.46
|519.95
|318.35
|37132.8
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price is at ₹217 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹214.02 and ₹226.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹214.02 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 226.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation has decreased by -0.05% and is currently trading at ₹219.50. Over the past year, the price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation shares has increased by 297.38% to ₹219.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.39% to 22475.85 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.13%
|3 Months
|2.99%
|6 Months
|189.64%
|YTD
|74.32%
|1 Year
|297.38%
The key support and resistance levels for Housing & Urban Development Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|226.22
|Support 1
|214.02
|Resistance 2
|233.08
|Support 2
|208.68
|Resistance 3
|238.42
|Support 3
|201.82
The trading volume yesterday was 16.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 738 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹227.75 & ₹215.8 yesterday to end at ₹221.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
