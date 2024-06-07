Hello User
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price went up today, 07 Jun 2024, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 249.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 250.45 per share. Investors should monitor Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Housing & Urban Development Corporation opened at 252.2 and closed at 249.65. The stock reached a high of 257.4 and a low of 247 during the trading session. The market capitalization stood at 50,137.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 299.9, and the 52-week low was 56.91. The BSE volume for the day was 867,420 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 11:35 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 252.53 and 246.68 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 246.68 and selling near the hourly resistance at 252.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
07 Jun 2024, 11:22 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed at ₹249.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 257.4 & 247 yesterday to end at 249.65. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

