Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Housing & Urban Development Corporation opened at ₹252.2 and closed at ₹249.65. The stock reached a high of ₹257.4 and a low of ₹247 during the trading session. The market capitalization stood at ₹50,137.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹299.9, and the 52-week low was ₹56.91. The BSE volume for the day was 867,420 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 252.53 and 246.68 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 246.68 and selling near the hourly resistance at 252.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹257.4 & ₹247 yesterday to end at ₹249.65. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend