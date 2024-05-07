Hello User
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price went down today, 07 May 2024, by -2.64 %. The stock closed at 219.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 213.8 per share. Investors should monitor Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Stock Price Today

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Housing & Urban Development Corporation had an open price of 221, a close price of 219.6, a high of 221.5, and a low of 208.05. The market capitalization was 42800.62 crore. The 52-week high was 242.7, the 52-week low was 49.05, and the BSE volume was 1656091 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today : Housing & Urban Development Corporation volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16116 k

The trading volume yesterday was 18.23% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1656 k.

07 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Live :Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed at ₹219.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 221.5 & 208.05 yesterday to end at 219.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

