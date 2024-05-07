Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Housing & Urban Development Corporation had an open price of ₹221, a close price of ₹219.6, a high of ₹221.5, and a low of ₹208.05. The market capitalization was ₹42800.62 crore. The 52-week high was ₹242.7, the 52-week low was ₹49.05, and the BSE volume was 1656091 shares.
The trading volume yesterday was 18.23% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1656 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹221.5 & ₹208.05 yesterday to end at ₹219.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
