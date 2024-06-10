Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, the Housing & Urban Development Corporation opened at ₹252.2, reached a high of ₹257.4, and a low of ₹246.9 before closing at ₹249.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹49,757.22 crore, with a trading volume of 1,850,535 shares on the BSE. The 52-week high and low were ₹299.9 and ₹56.91, respectively.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Housing & Urban Development Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|255.32
|Support 1
|244.57
|Resistance 2
|261.78
|Support 2
|240.28
|Resistance 3
|266.07
|Support 3
|233.82
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1850 k.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹257.4 & ₹246.9 yesterday to end at ₹249.65. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend