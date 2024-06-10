Hello User
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price went down today, 10 Jun 2024, by -0.44 %. The stock closed at 249.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 248.55 per share. Investors should monitor Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, the Housing & Urban Development Corporation opened at 252.2, reached a high of 257.4, and a low of 246.9 before closing at 249.65. The market capitalization stood at 49,757.22 crore, with a trading volume of 1,850,535 shares on the BSE. The 52-week high and low were 299.9 and 56.91, respectively.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Housing & Urban Development Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1255.32Support 1244.57
Resistance 2261.78Support 2240.28
Resistance 3266.07Support 3233.82
10 Jun 2024, 08:32 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy1100
Buy0000
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
10 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Housing & Urban Development Corporation volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 26689 k

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1850 k.

10 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed at ₹249.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 257.4 & 246.9 yesterday to end at 249.65. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

