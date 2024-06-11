Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) opened at ₹251.3 and closed at ₹248.55. The stock's high for the day was ₹269.55 and the low was ₹245.1. The market capitalization of HUDCO is ₹53,530.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹299.9 and the low is ₹56.91. The BSE volume for the day was 5,555,116 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation has increased by 5.63% and is currently trading at ₹282.45. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 349.62% to reach ₹282.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.04% to reach 23259.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.9%
|3 Months
|31.42%
|6 Months
|193.25%
|YTD
|112.23%
|1 Year
|349.62%
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Housing & Urban Development Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|275.65
|Support 1
|251.05
|Resistance 2
|284.95
|Support 2
|235.75
|Resistance 3
|300.25
|Support 3
|226.45
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.75% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 40 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹269.55 & ₹245.1 yesterday to end at ₹248.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend