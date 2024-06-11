Hello User
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price went up today, 11 Jun 2024, by 7.58 %. The stock closed at 248.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 267.4 per share. Investors should monitor Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) opened at 251.3 and closed at 248.55. The stock's high for the day was 269.55 and the low was 245.1. The market capitalization of HUDCO is 53,530.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 299.9 and the low is 56.91. The BSE volume for the day was 5,555,116 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 09:15 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation has increased by 5.63% and is currently trading at 282.45. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 349.62% to reach 282.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.04% to reach 23259.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.9%
3 Months31.42%
6 Months193.25%
YTD112.23%
1 Year349.62%
11 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Housing & Urban Development Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1275.65Support 1251.05
Resistance 2284.95Support 2235.75
Resistance 3300.25Support 3226.45
11 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy1100
Buy0000
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
11 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Housing & Urban Development Corporation volume yesterday was 45 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 28618 k

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.75% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 40 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

11 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed at ₹248.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 269.55 & 245.1 yesterday to end at 248.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

