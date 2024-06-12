Hello User
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST
Livemint

Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price went up today, 12 Jun 2024, by 5.01 %. The stock closed at 267.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 280.8 per share. Investors should monitor Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

On the last day of trading, Housing & Urban Development Corporation's stock opened at 282.45, reached a high of 289.9, and a low of 278.9 before closing at 267.4. The company's market capitalization was 56213.35 crore, with a 52-week high of 299.9 and a low of 56.91. The BSE volume for the day was 5460006 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Housing & Urban Development Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1286.73Support 1276.83
Resistance 2293.27Support 2273.47
Resistance 3296.63Support 3266.93
12 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy1100
Buy0000
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
12 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Housing & Urban Development Corporation volume yesterday was 53 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 29677 k

The trading volume yesterday was 79.16% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday's NSE volume was 47 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

12 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed at ₹267.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 289.9 & 278.9 yesterday to end at 267.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

