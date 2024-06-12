Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Housing & Urban Development Corporation's stock opened at ₹282.45, reached a high of ₹289.9, and a low of ₹278.9 before closing at ₹267.4. The company's market capitalization was ₹56213.35 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹299.9 and a low of ₹56.91. The BSE volume for the day was 5460006 shares traded.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Housing & Urban Development Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|286.73
|Support 1
|276.83
|Resistance 2
|293.27
|Support 2
|273.47
|Resistance 3
|296.63
|Support 3
|266.93
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 79.16% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 47 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹289.9 & ₹278.9 yesterday to end at ₹267.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend