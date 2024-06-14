Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Housing & Urban Development Corporation's stock opened at ₹281.5 and closed at ₹279.1. The stock reached a high of ₹285.75 and a low of ₹276.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company was ₹55,853.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹299.9 and the low was ₹56.91. The BSE volume for the day was 926,473 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Housing & Urban Development Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|283.88
|Support 1
|274.58
|Resistance 2
|289.52
|Support 2
|270.92
|Resistance 3
|293.18
|Support 3
|265.28
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 926 k.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹285.75 & ₹276.7 yesterday to end at ₹279.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend