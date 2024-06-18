Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live blog for 18 Jun 2024

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading for Housing & Urban Development Corporation, the stock opened at ₹279 and closed at ₹278.95. The high for the day was ₹286.75 and the low was ₹275.7. The market capitalization was ₹56,563.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹299.9 and the 52-week low was ₹56.91. The BSE volume for the day was 1,036,354 shares.
18 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST
