Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live blog for 18 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price went up today, 18 Jun 2024, by 1.29 %. The stock closed at 278.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 282.55 per share. Investors should monitor Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading for Housing & Urban Development Corporation, the stock opened at 279 and closed at 278.95. The high for the day was 286.75 and the low was 275.7. The market capitalization was 56,563.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 299.9 and the 52-week low was 56.91. The BSE volume for the day was 1,036,354 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed at ₹278.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 286.75 & 275.7 yesterday to end at 278.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

