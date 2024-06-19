Explore
Wed Jun 19 2024 09:37:13
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : HUDCO Stock Price Drops Amid Market Turbulence
LIVE UPDATES

Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : HUDCO Stock Price Drops Amid Market Turbulence

2 min read . Updated: 19 Jun 2024, 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -1.87 %. The stock closed at 280.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 275.25 per share. Investors should monitor Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Housing & Urban Development Corporation opened at 283.5 and closed at 282.55. The stock reached a high of 284.9 and a low of 280. With a market capitalization of 56153.3 crore, the 52-week range for the stock was between 56.91 and 299.9. The BSE volume for the day was 924,816 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:52:13 AM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation dropped by 1.25% today to reach 277, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. SBI Cards & Payment Services and L&T FINANCE are declining today, whereas Muthoot Finance and Sundaram Finance are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Muthoot Finance1758.26.550.371810.21166.4570584.99
SBI Cards & Payment Services726.0-0.1-0.01916.95649.069040.31
Housing & Urban Development Corporation277.0-3.5-1.25299.956.9155452.63
Sundaram Finance4585.6510.60.234992.252490.1550532.65
L&T FINANCE176.15-3.5-1.95183.75114.9543842.68
19 Jun 2024, 09:33:43 AM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Housing & Urban Development Corporation trading at ₹275.25, down -1.87% from yesterday's ₹280.5

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation has broken the first support of 278.77 & second support of 277.03 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 274.07. If the stock price breaks the final support of 274.07 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

19 Jun 2024, 09:20:42 AM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation has decreased by -0.11% and is currently trading at 280.20. Over the past year, the company's shares have increased by 372.96% to 280.20. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.61% to 23557.90 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.01%
3 Months47.61%
6 Months155.76%
YTD122.87%
1 Year372.96%
19 Jun 2024, 08:47:14 AM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Housing & Urban Development Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1283.47Support 1278.77
Resistance 2286.43Support 2277.03
Resistance 3288.17Support 3274.07
19 Jun 2024, 08:36:05 AM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy1110
Buy0000
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
19 Jun 2024, 08:19:20 AM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Housing & Urban Development Corporation volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 28865 k

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 72.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 924 k.

19 Jun 2024, 08:01:46 AM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed at ₹282.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 284.9 & 280 yesterday to end at 282.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

