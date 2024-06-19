Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : HUDCO Stock Price Drops Amid Market Turbulence

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Housing & Urban Development Corporation opened at ₹283.5 and closed at ₹282.55. The stock reached a high of ₹284.9 and a low of ₹280. With a market capitalization of ₹56153.3 crore, the 52-week range for the stock was between ₹56.91 and ₹299.9. The BSE volume for the day was 924,816 shares traded.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation dropped by 1.25% today to reach ₹277, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. SBI Cards & Payment Services and L&T FINANCE are declining today, whereas Muthoot Finance and Sundaram Finance are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Muthoot Finance
|1758.2
|6.55
|0.37
|1810.2
|1166.45
|70584.99
|SBI Cards & Payment Services
|726.0
|-0.1
|-0.01
|916.95
|649.0
|69040.31
|Housing & Urban Development Corporation
|277.0
|-3.5
|-1.25
|299.9
|56.91
|55452.63
|Sundaram Finance
|4585.65
|10.6
|0.23
|4992.25
|2490.15
|50532.65
|L&T FINANCE
|176.15
|-3.5
|-1.95
|183.75
|114.95
|43842.68
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Housing & Urban Development Corporation trading at ₹275.25, down -1.87% from yesterday's ₹280.5
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation has broken the first support of ₹278.77 & second support of ₹277.03 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹274.07. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹274.07 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation has decreased by -0.11% and is currently trading at ₹280.20. Over the past year, the company's shares have increased by 372.96% to ₹280.20. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.61% to 23557.90 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.01%
|3 Months
|47.61%
|6 Months
|155.76%
|YTD
|122.87%
|1 Year
|372.96%
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Housing & Urban Development Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|283.47
|Support 1
|278.77
|Resistance 2
|286.43
|Support 2
|277.03
|Resistance 3
|288.17
|Support 3
|274.07
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Housing & Urban Development Corporation volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 28865 k
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 72.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 924 k.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed at ₹282.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹284.9 & ₹280 yesterday to end at ₹282.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend