Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : HUDCO stock dips as market sentiment turns bearish
LIVE UPDATES

Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : HUDCO stock dips as market sentiment turns bearish

2 min read . Updated: 20 Jun 2024, 09:58 AM IST
Livemint

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price went down today, 20 Jun 2024, by -0.42 %. The stock closed at 283.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 281.9 per share. Investors should monitor Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Housing & Urban Development Corporation's stock opened at 282.4 and closed at 280.5. The stock reached a high of 290 and a low of 272. The market capitalization of the company was 56,673.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 299.9 and the 52-week low was 56.91. The BSE volume for the day was 1,243,987 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jun 2024, 09:58:33 AM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation is currently down by 0.65% at 281.25, while its counterparts like Muthoot Finance, SBI Cards & Payment Services, Sundaram Finance, and L&T FINANCE are seeing gains today. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.08% and 0.18% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Muthoot Finance1751.011.050.641810.21166.4570295.94
SBI Cards & Payment Services734.454.50.62916.95649.069843.88
Housing & Urban Development Corporation281.25-1.85-0.65299.956.9156303.44
Sundaram Finance4728.5551.21.094992.252490.1552107.37
L&T FINANCE177.451.30.74183.75114.9544166.25
20 Jun 2024, 09:37:08 AM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Housing & Urban Development Corporation trading at ₹281.9, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹283.1

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price is at 281.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 273.47 and 291.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 273.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 291.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Jun 2024, 09:24:08 AM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation has decreased by -1.10% and is currently trading at 280.00. Over the past year, the share price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation has increased by 379.92% to 280.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.38% to 23586.15 during the same 1-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.82%
3 Months50.29%
6 Months178.42%
YTD124.81%
1 Year379.92%
20 Jun 2024, 08:50:30 AM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Housing & Urban Development Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1291.47Support 1273.47
Resistance 2299.63Support 2263.63
Resistance 3309.47Support 3255.47
20 Jun 2024, 08:33:20 AM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy1110
Buy0000
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
20 Jun 2024, 08:19:18 AM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Housing & Urban Development Corporation volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 26947 k

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 1243 k.

20 Jun 2024, 08:06:54 AM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed at ₹280.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 290 & 272 yesterday to end at 280.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

