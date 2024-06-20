Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : HUDCO stock dips as market sentiment turns bearish

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Housing & Urban Development Corporation's stock opened at ₹282.4 and closed at ₹280.5. The stock reached a high of ₹290 and a low of ₹272. The market capitalization of the company was ₹56,673.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹299.9 and the 52-week low was ₹56.91. The BSE volume for the day was 1,243,987 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation is currently down by 0.65% at ₹281.25, while its counterparts like Muthoot Finance, SBI Cards & Payment Services, Sundaram Finance, and L&T FINANCE are seeing gains today. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.08% and 0.18% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Muthoot Finance
|1751.0
|11.05
|0.64
|1810.2
|1166.45
|70295.94
|SBI Cards & Payment Services
|734.45
|4.5
|0.62
|916.95
|649.0
|69843.88
|Housing & Urban Development Corporation
|281.25
|-1.85
|-0.65
|299.9
|56.91
|56303.44
|Sundaram Finance
|4728.55
|51.2
|1.09
|4992.25
|2490.15
|52107.37
|L&T FINANCE
|177.45
|1.3
|0.74
|183.75
|114.95
|44166.25
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price is at ₹281.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹273.47 and ₹291.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹273.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 291.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation has decreased by -1.10% and is currently trading at ₹280.00. Over the past year, the share price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation has increased by 379.92% to ₹280.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.38% to 23586.15 during the same 1-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.82%
|3 Months
|50.29%
|6 Months
|178.42%
|YTD
|124.81%
|1 Year
|379.92%
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Housing & Urban Development Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|291.47
|Support 1
|273.47
|Resistance 2
|299.63
|Support 2
|263.63
|Resistance 3
|309.47
|Support 3
|255.47
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 1243 k.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹290 & ₹272 yesterday to end at ₹280.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend