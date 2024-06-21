Hello User
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST
Livemint

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price went down today, 21 Jun 2024, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 283.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 282.15 per share. Investors should monitor Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading for Housing & Urban Development Corporation, the open price was 283.85, and the close price was 283.1. The stock had a high of 288.5 and a low of 279.05. The market capitalization was 56483.61 crore, with a 52-week high of 299.9 and a low of 56.91. The BSE volume for the day was 912,206 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Housing & Urban Development Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1287.37Support 1277.82
Resistance 2292.73Support 2273.63
Resistance 3296.92Support 3268.27
21 Jun 2024, 08:32 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy1110
Buy0000
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
21 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Housing & Urban Development Corporation volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 26667 k

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 912 k.

21 Jun 2024, 08:05 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed at ₹283.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 288.5 & 279.05 yesterday to end at 283.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

