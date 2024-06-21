Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading for Housing & Urban Development Corporation, the open price was ₹283.85, and the close price was ₹283.1. The stock had a high of ₹288.5 and a low of ₹279.05. The market capitalization was ₹56483.61 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹299.9 and a low of ₹56.91. The BSE volume for the day was 912,206 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Housing & Urban Development Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|287.37
|Support 1
|277.82
|Resistance 2
|292.73
|Support 2
|273.63
|Resistance 3
|296.92
|Support 3
|268.27
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 912 k.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹288.5 & ₹279.05 yesterday to end at ₹283.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend