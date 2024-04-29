Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : HUDCO Stock Gains in Positive Trading Session

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Housing & Urban Development Corporation's stock opened at ₹231 and closed at ₹228.1. The high for the day was ₹242.7, while the low was ₹230.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹46544.18 crore. The 52-week high was ₹234.2 and the low was ₹44.23. The BSE volume for the day was 2,214,736 shares.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -64.31% lower than yesterday
The volume of Housing & Urban Development Corporation traded until 12 PM is 64.31% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹231.25, down by 1.38%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Housing & Urban Development Corporation reached a peak of 232.35 and a bottom of 229.7 in the previous trading hour. The stock price dropped below the hourly support of 230.88 (Support level 1) in the last hour, suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 229.52 and 228.08.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|232.17
|Support 1
|229.52
|Resistance 2
|233.58
|Support 2
|228.28
|Resistance 3
|234.82
|Support 3
|226.87
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|195.36
|10 Days
|200.96
|20 Days
|197.43
|50 Days
|194.05
|100 Days
|161.30
|300 Days
|117.47
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Housing & Urban Development Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price update :Housing & Urban Development Corporation trading at ₹230.6, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹228.1
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price is at ₹230.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹208.8 and ₹241.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹208.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 241.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -30.58% lower than yesterday
As of 11 AM, the volume of Housing & Urban Development Corporation traded is 30.58% lower than yesterday. The current trading price is ₹231.35, reflecting a decrease of 1.42%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 235.53 and 229.93 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 229.93 and selling near the hourly resistance of 235.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|233.68
|Support 1
|230.88
|Resistance 2
|235.12
|Support 2
|229.52
|Resistance 3
|236.48
|Support 3
|228.08
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Live :Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed at ₹228.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹242.7 & ₹230.9 yesterday to end at ₹228.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
