Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : HUDCO Stock Gains in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
10 min read . 12:48 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price went up today, 29 Apr 2024, by 1.1 %. The stock closed at 228.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 230.6 per share. Investors should monitor Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Stock Price Today

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Housing & Urban Development Corporation's stock opened at 231 and closed at 228.1. The high for the day was 242.7, while the low was 230.9. The market capitalization stood at 46544.18 crore. The 52-week high was 234.2 and the low was 44.23. The BSE volume for the day was 2,214,736 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 12:48 PM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -64.31% lower than yesterday

The volume of Housing & Urban Development Corporation traded until 12 PM is 64.31% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 231.25, down by 1.38%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

29 Apr 2024, 12:35 PM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Housing & Urban Development Corporation reached a peak of 232.35 and a bottom of 229.7 in the previous trading hour. The stock price dropped below the hourly support of 230.88 (Support level 1) in the last hour, suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 229.52 and 228.08.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1232.17Support 1229.52
Resistance 2233.58Support 2228.28
Resistance 3234.82Support 3226.87
29 Apr 2024, 12:25 PM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days195.36
10 Days200.96
20 Days197.43
50 Days194.05
100 Days161.30
300 Days117.47
29 Apr 2024, 12:21 PM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Housing & Urban Development Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

29 Apr 2024, 12:12 PM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price update :Housing & Urban Development Corporation trading at ₹230.6, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹228.1

Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price is at 230.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 208.8 and 241.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 208.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 241.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

29 Apr 2024, 11:52 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -30.58% lower than yesterday

As of 11 AM, the volume of Housing & Urban Development Corporation traded is 30.58% lower than yesterday. The current trading price is 231.35, reflecting a decrease of 1.42%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

29 Apr 2024, 11:35 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 235.53 and 229.93 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 229.93 and selling near the hourly resistance of 235.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1233.68Support 1230.88
Resistance 2235.12Support 2229.52
Resistance 3236.48Support 3228.08
29 Apr 2024, 11:21 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Live :Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed at ₹228.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 242.7 & 230.9 yesterday to end at 228.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

