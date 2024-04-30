Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed today at 224.5, down -1.82% from yesterday's 228.65

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) opened at ₹231 and closed at ₹228.1. The stock's high for the day was ₹242.7, and the low was ₹227.4. HUDCO's market capitalization is ₹45,773.44 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹234.2 and a 52-week low of ₹44.23. The BSE volume for HUDCO was 3,162,312 shares on that day.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation has a 9.05% MF holding & 1.91% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 9.08% in december to 9.05% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 1.20% in december to 1.91% in march quarter.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation reported a ROE of 11.38% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment value for the last fiscal year was 2.16%. Consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% and 0.00% respectively.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation has experienced a decrease in EPS of -0.13% and a decrease in revenue of -2.18% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue was 75724.50 cr, which is 7.42% higher than the revenue from the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to have a growth of �% in revenue and �% in profit for the upcoming quarter.
Today, the share price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation dropped by -1.82% to ₹224.5, while its peer companies are showing mixed results. Sundaram Finance and L&T FINANCE ORD are declining, whereas Muthoot Finance and Poonawalla Fincorp are experiencing an increase in their share prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.17% and -0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Muthoot Finance
|1718.45
|19.85
|1.17
|1716.45
|1012.05
|68986.87
|Sundaram Finance
|4740.0
|-49.75
|-1.04
|4889.5
|2210.65
|52233.54
|Housing & Urban Development Corporation
|224.5
|-4.15
|-1.82
|242.7
|49.05
|44942.66
|L&T FINANCE ORD
|166.7
|-2.2
|-1.3
|179.0
|90.6
|41336.12
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|489.85
|1.05
|0.21
|519.95
|318.35
|37617.91
Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹223.35 and a high of ₹231.95.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price closed the day at ₹224.5 - a 1.82% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 229.97 , 235.28 , 238.62. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 221.32 , 217.98 , 212.67.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The volume of Housing & Urban Development Corporation traded until 3 PM is down by 43.99% compared to yesterday, while the price was at ₹224.5, a decrease of 1.82%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to consider alongside price when analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could suggest further price declines.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price is at ₹225.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹223.53 and ₹238.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹223.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 238.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|195.36
|10 Days
|200.96
|20 Days
|197.43
|50 Days
|194.05
|100 Days
|161.30
|300 Days
|117.77
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Housing & Urban Development Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The volume of Housing & Urban Development Corporation traded until 2 PM is 53.84% lower than yesterday. The price is currently trading at ₹226.5, down by 0.94%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with a higher volume indicates a sustainable upmove, while a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 229.23 and 226.58 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 226.58 and selling near the hourly resistance at 229.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|231.73
|Support 1
|226.48
|Resistance 2
|234.47
|Support 2
|223.97
|Resistance 3
|236.98
|Support 3
|221.23
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price is at ₹228 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹223.53 and ₹238.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹223.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 238.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The volume of Housing & Urban Development Corporation traded until 1 PM is down by 55.27% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹227.7, a decrease of 0.42%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 227.82 and 224.97 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 224.97 and selling near the hourly resistance at 227.82.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|229.23
|Support 1
|226.58
|Resistance 2
|230.32
|Support 2
|225.02
|Resistance 3
|231.88
|Support 3
|223.93
Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock's low price for the day was ₹223.35 and the high price was ₹231.75.
The volume traded by the Housing & Urban Development Corporation until 12 AM is 56.65% lower than yesterday. The price is currently trading at ₹227.6, showing a decrease of 0.46%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends in the market. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.
The Housing & Urban Development Corporation reached a peak of 227.4 and a low of 224.55 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price rose above the hourly resistance at 225.92 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|227.82
|Support 1
|224.97
|Resistance 2
|229.03
|Support 2
|223.33
|Resistance 3
|230.67
|Support 3
|222.12
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|195.36
|10 Days
|200.96
|20 Days
|197.43
|50 Days
|194.05
|100 Days
|161.30
|300 Days
|117.77
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Housing & Urban Development Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price is at ₹226.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹223.53 and ₹238.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹223.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 238.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The volume of Housing & Urban Development Corporation traded by 11 AM is 57.96% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹226.2, down by 1.07%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for studying trends. A positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 230.53 and 222.18 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 222.18 and selling near the hourly resistance of 230.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|225.92
|Support 1
|224.27
|Resistance 2
|226.73
|Support 2
|223.43
|Resistance 3
|227.57
|Support 3
|222.62
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price is at ₹224.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹223.53 and ₹238.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹223.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 238.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, the share price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation dropped by 1.38% to ₹225.5, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Sundaram Finance and L&T FINANCE ORD are declining, whereas Muthoot Finance and Poonawalla Fincorp are showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.48% and 0.37% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Muthoot Finance
|1702.25
|3.65
|0.21
|1716.45
|1012.05
|68336.52
|Sundaram Finance
|4750.0
|-39.75
|-0.83
|4889.5
|2210.65
|52343.74
|Housing & Urban Development Corporation
|225.5
|-3.15
|-1.38
|242.7
|49.05
|45142.85
|L&T FINANCE ORD
|167.4
|-1.5
|-0.89
|179.0
|90.6
|41509.69
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|494.4
|5.6
|1.15
|519.95
|318.35
|37967.33
The volume of Housing & Urban Development Corporation traded by 10 AM is down by -58.83% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at ₹224.6, showing a decrease of -1.77%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator to analyze trends. A positive price movement with high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation touched a high of 231.75 & a low of 223.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|230.53
|Support 1
|222.18
|Resistance 2
|235.32
|Support 2
|218.62
|Resistance 3
|238.88
|Support 3
|213.83
Today, the share price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation dropped by -1.86% to reach ₹224.4, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Among its peers, L&T FINANCE ORD is declining, whereas Muthoot Finance, Sundaram Finance, and Poonawalla Fincorp are witnessing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.29% and 0.4% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Muthoot Finance
|1704.35
|5.75
|0.34
|1716.45
|1012.05
|68420.83
|Sundaram Finance
|4823.05
|33.3
|0.7
|4889.5
|2210.65
|53148.73
|Housing & Urban Development Corporation
|224.4
|-4.25
|-1.86
|242.7
|49.05
|44922.64
|L&T FINANCE ORD
|168.7
|-0.2
|-0.12
|179.0
|90.6
|41832.05
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|494.5
|5.7
|1.17
|519.95
|318.35
|37975.01
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price is at ₹224.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹223.53 and ₹238.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹223.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 238.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation has dropped by -1.05% to ₹226.25 today. Over the past year, the price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation shares has surged by 365.31% to ₹226.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|16.95%
|3 Months
|31.31%
|6 Months
|205.14%
|YTD
|81.58%
|1 Year
|365.31%
The key support and resistance levels for Housing & Urban Development Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|238.03
|Support 1
|223.53
|Resistance 2
|247.62
|Support 2
|218.62
|Resistance 3
|252.53
|Support 3
|209.03
The trading volume yesterday was 138.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 33 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹242.7 & ₹227.4 yesterday to end at ₹228.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
