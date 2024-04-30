Hello User
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed today at 224.5, down -1.82% from yesterday's 228.65

40 min read . 30 Apr 2024
Livemint

Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price went down today, 30 Apr 2024, by -1.82 %. The stock closed at 228.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 224.5 per share. Investors should monitor Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Stock Price Today

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) opened at 231 and closed at 228.1. The stock's high for the day was 242.7, and the low was 227.4. HUDCO's market capitalization is 45,773.44 crore, with a 52-week high of 234.2 and a 52-week low of 44.23. The BSE volume for HUDCO was 3,162,312 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:00 PM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Live : Shareholding information

Housing & Urban Development Corporation has a 9.05% MF holding & 1.91% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 9.08% in december to 9.05% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 1.20% in december to 1.91% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:37 PM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price update : Return metrics and efficiency

Housing & Urban Development Corporation reported a ROE of 11.38% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment value for the last fiscal year was 2.16%. Consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% and 0.00% respectively.

30 Apr 2024, 07:06 PM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price NSE Live : Financial performance

Housing & Urban Development Corporation has experienced a decrease in EPS of -0.13% and a decrease in revenue of -2.18% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue was 75724.50 cr, which is 7.42% higher than the revenue from the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to have a growth of �% in revenue and �% in profit for the upcoming quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 06:06 PM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation dropped by -1.82% to 224.5, while its peer companies are showing mixed results. Sundaram Finance and L&T FINANCE ORD are declining, whereas Muthoot Finance and Poonawalla Fincorp are experiencing an increase in their share prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.17% and -0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Muthoot Finance1718.4519.851.171716.451012.0568986.87
Sundaram Finance4740.0-49.75-1.044889.52210.6552233.54
Housing & Urban Development Corporation224.5-4.15-1.82242.749.0544942.66
L&T FINANCE ORD166.7-2.2-1.3179.090.641336.12
Poonawalla Fincorp489.851.050.21519.95318.3537617.91
30 Apr 2024, 05:33 PM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 223.35 and a high of 231.95.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price closed the day at 224.5 - a 1.82% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 229.97 , 235.28 , 238.62. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 221.32 , 217.98 , 212.67.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:49 PM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is -43.99% lower than yesterday

The volume of Housing & Urban Development Corporation traded until 3 PM is down by 43.99% compared to yesterday, while the price was at 224.5, a decrease of 1.82%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to consider alongside price when analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could suggest further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 03:34 PM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation Live Updates

Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price is at 225.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 223.53 and 238.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 223.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 238.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 03:00 PM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average

30 Apr 2024, 02:58 PM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Housing & Urban Development Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 02:48 PM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is -53.84% lower than yesterday

The volume of Housing & Urban Development Corporation traded until 2 PM is 53.84% lower than yesterday. The price is currently trading at 226.5, down by 0.94%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with a higher volume indicates a sustainable upmove, while a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 02:35 PM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 229.23 and 226.58 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 226.58 and selling near the hourly resistance at 229.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price is at 228 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 223.53 and 238.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 223.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 238.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 01:47 PM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is -55.27% lower than yesterday

The volume of Housing & Urban Development Corporation traded until 1 PM is down by 55.27% compared to yesterday, with the price at 227.7, a decrease of 0.42%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 01:39 PM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 227.82 and 224.97 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 224.97 and selling near the hourly resistance at 227.82.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

30 Apr 2024, 01:07 PM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock's low price for the day was 223.35 and the high price was 231.75.

30 Apr 2024, 12:46 PM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is -56.65% lower than yesterday

The volume traded by the Housing & Urban Development Corporation until 12 AM is 56.65% lower than yesterday. The price is currently trading at 227.6, showing a decrease of 0.46%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends in the market. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 12:34 PM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The Housing & Urban Development Corporation reached a peak of 227.4 and a low of 224.55 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price rose above the hourly resistance at 225.92 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

30 Apr 2024, 12:26 PM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average

30 Apr 2024, 12:21 PM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Housing & Urban Development Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price is at 226.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 223.53 and 238.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 223.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 238.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:51 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price update : Volume traded till 11 AM is -57.96% lower than yesterday

The volume of Housing & Urban Development Corporation traded by 11 AM is 57.96% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 226.2, down by 1.07%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for studying trends. A positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 11:38 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 230.53 and 222.18 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 222.18 and selling near the hourly resistance of 230.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price is at 224.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 223.53 and 238.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 223.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 238.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:11 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation dropped by 1.38% to 225.5, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Sundaram Finance and L&T FINANCE ORD are declining, whereas Muthoot Finance and Poonawalla Fincorp are showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.48% and 0.37% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Muthoot Finance1702.253.650.211716.451012.0568336.52
Sundaram Finance4750.0-39.75-0.834889.52210.6552343.74
Housing & Urban Development Corporation225.5-3.15-1.38242.749.0545142.85
L&T FINANCE ORD167.4-1.5-0.89179.090.641509.69
Poonawalla Fincorp494.45.61.15519.95318.3537967.33
30 Apr 2024, 10:50 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price update : Volume traded till 10 AM is -58.83% lower than yesterday

The volume of Housing & Urban Development Corporation traded by 10 AM is down by -58.83% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at 224.6, showing a decrease of -1.77%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator to analyze trends. A positive price movement with high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 10:39 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Housing & Urban Development Corporation touched a high of 231.75 & a low of 223.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

30 Apr 2024, 10:15 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:56 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation dropped by -1.86% to reach 224.4, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Among its peers, L&T FINANCE ORD is declining, whereas Muthoot Finance, Sundaram Finance, and Poonawalla Fincorp are witnessing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.29% and 0.4% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Muthoot Finance1704.355.750.341716.451012.0568420.83
Sundaram Finance4823.0533.30.74889.52210.6553148.73
Housing & Urban Development Corporation224.4-4.25-1.86242.749.0544922.64
L&T FINANCE ORD168.7-0.2-0.12179.090.641832.05
Poonawalla Fincorp494.55.71.17519.95318.3537975.01
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price is at 224.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 223.53 and 238.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 223.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 238.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 09:19 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation has dropped by -1.05% to 226.25 today. Over the past year, the price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation shares has surged by 365.31% to 226.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week16.95%
3 Months31.31%
6 Months205.14%
YTD81.58%
1 Year365.31%
30 Apr 2024, 08:50 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Housing & Urban Development Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 08:18 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today : Housing & Urban Development Corporation volume yesterday was 37 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15572 k

The trading volume yesterday was 138.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 33 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

30 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Live :Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed at ₹228.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 242.7 & 227.4 yesterday to end at 228.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.