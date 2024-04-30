Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed today at ₹ 224.5, down -1.82% from yesterday's ₹ 228.65

40 min read . 30 Apr 2024 Trade

Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price went down today, 30 Apr 2024, by -1.82 %. The stock closed at 228.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 224.5 per share. Investors should monitor Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.