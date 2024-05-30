Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) opened at ₹250.25 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹269.65 and a low of ₹246 during the day. HUDCO's market capitalization stands at ₹52,539.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹277.95 and the low is ₹54.4. The BSE volume for HUDCO was 3,009,800 shares traded.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Housing & Urban Development Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|273.1
|Support 1
|249.35
|Resistance 2
|283.3
|Support 2
|235.8
|Resistance 3
|296.85
|Support 3
|225.6
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.61% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹269.65 & ₹246 yesterday to end at ₹250.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend