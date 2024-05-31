Active Stocks
Fri May 31 2024 09:34:11
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.15 0.58%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 428.35 1.01%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,528.60 0.92%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 936.50 1.34%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,121.25 0.57%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Housing & Urban Development Corporation Stock on the Rise Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Housing & Urban Development Corporation Stock on the Rise Today

6 min read . Updated: 31 May 2024, 09:37 AM IST
Livemint

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 1.95 %. The stock closed at 261.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 266.8 per share. Investors should monitor Housing & Urban Development Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Housing & Urban Development Corporation opened and closed at 262.45. The stock reached a high of 272.5 and a low of 259.95. The market capitalization stood at 52,389.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 277.95, while the 52-week low was 54.4. The BSE volume for the day was 1,595,446 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:37:52 AM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Housing & Urban Development Corporation trading at ₹266.8, up 1.95% from yesterday's ₹261.7

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price is at 266.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 256.53 and 269.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 256.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 269.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 May 2024, 09:24:47 AM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation has increased by 2.45% today, reaching 268.10. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 358.36% to 268.10. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.69% to 22568.10 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.07%
3 Months34.47%
6 Months205.48%
YTD107.98%
1 Year358.36%
31 May 2024, 08:52:04 AM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Housing & Urban Development Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1269.13Support 1256.53
Resistance 2277.12Support 2251.92
Resistance 3281.73Support 3243.93
31 May 2024, 08:37:11 AM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy1100
Buy0000
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
31 May 2024, 08:15:34 AM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Housing & Urban Development Corporation volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23537 k

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 1595 k.

31 May 2024, 08:00:22 AM IST

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: Housing & Urban Development Corporation closed at ₹262.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 272.5 & 259.95 yesterday to end at 262.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue