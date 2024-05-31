Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Housing & Urban Development Corporation Stock on the Rise Today

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Housing & Urban Development Corporation opened and closed at ₹262.45. The stock reached a high of ₹272.5 and a low of ₹259.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹52,389.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹277.95, while the 52-week low was ₹54.4. The BSE volume for the day was 1,595,446 shares traded.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price is at ₹266.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹256.53 and ₹269.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹256.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 269.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Housing & Urban Development Corporation has increased by 2.45% today, reaching ₹268.10. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 358.36% to ₹268.10. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.69% to 22568.10 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.07%
|3 Months
|34.47%
|6 Months
|205.48%
|YTD
|107.98%
|1 Year
|358.36%
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Housing & Urban Development Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|269.13
|Support 1
|256.53
|Resistance 2
|277.12
|Support 2
|251.92
|Resistance 3
|281.73
|Support 3
|243.93
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 1595 k.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹272.5 & ₹259.95 yesterday to end at ₹262.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend