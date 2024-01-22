HT Media share price Today Live Updates : HT Media Plunges in Stock Market Today

HT Media Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the HT Media stock opened at ₹31.48 and closed at ₹30.12. The stock reached a high of ₹31.48 and a low of ₹29.71 during the day. The market capitalization of HT Media is ₹691.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹34.26, while the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for HT Media was 61,047 shares.
HT Media share price live: Today's Price range
Today, the low price of HT Media stock was ₹29.71 and the high price was ₹31.48.
HT Media share price update :HT Media trading at ₹29.71, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹30.12
The current stock price of HT Media is ₹29.71, which represents a decrease of 1.36% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -0.41. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
HT Media share price NSE Live :HT Media trading at ₹29.71, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹30.12
The current data of HT Media stock shows that the price is ₹29.71 with a percent change of -1.36 and a net change of -0.41. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.36% and has decreased by 0.41 rupees. Overall, this indicates a decline in the stock price of HT Media.
HT Media share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|The Sandesh
|1290.85
|-22.9
|-1.74
|1409.75
|782.1
|977.1
|Hindustan Media Ventures
|102.05
|-2.46
|-2.35
|108.0
|41.0
|751.82
|HT Media
|29.71
|-0.41
|-1.36
|34.26
|14.1
|691.5
|Diligent Media Corporation
|4.84
|0.09
|1.89
|6.51
|2.07
|56.97
|Cyber Media India
|34.31
|0.5
|1.48
|35.44
|13.01
|53.75
HT Media share price live: Today's Price range
The HT Media stock had a low price of ₹29.71 and a high price of ₹31.48 for the day.
HT Media Live Updates
HT MEDIA
HT MEDIA
HT Media share price update :HT Media trading at ₹29.71, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹30.12
The current price of HT Media stock is ₹29.71. It has experienced a percent change of -1.36, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -0.41, indicating a decrease of ₹0.41.
HT Media share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.94%
|3 Months
|1.88%
|6 Months
|23.82%
|YTD
|18.47%
|1 Year
|43.57%
HT Media share price Today :HT Media trading at ₹29.71, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹30.12
The HT Media stock is currently priced at ₹29.71, which represents a percent change of -1.36. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.36%. The net change is -0.41, indicating a decrease of 0.41 in the stock's price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value based on the current data.
HT Media share price Live :HT Media closed at ₹30.12 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, HT Media had a BSE volume of 61,047 shares with a closing price of ₹30.12.
