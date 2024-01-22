HT Media share price Today Live Updates : HT Media Plunges in Stock Market Today

HT Media Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the HT Media stock opened at ₹31.48 and closed at ₹30.12. The stock reached a high of ₹31.48 and a low of ₹29.71 during the day. The market capitalization of HT Media is ₹691.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹34.26, while the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for HT Media was 61,047 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

HT Media share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of HT Media stock was ₹29.71 and the high price was ₹31.48.

HT Media share price update :HT Media trading at ₹29.71, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹30.12 The current stock price of HT Media is ₹29.71, which represents a decrease of 1.36% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -0.41. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

HT Media share price NSE Live :HT Media trading at ₹29.71, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹30.12 The current data of HT Media stock shows that the price is ₹29.71 with a percent change of -1.36 and a net change of -0.41. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.36% and has decreased by 0.41 rupees. Overall, this indicates a decline in the stock price of HT Media.

HT Media share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap The Sandesh 1290.85 -22.9 -1.74 1409.75 782.1 977.1 Hindustan Media Ventures 102.05 -2.46 -2.35 108.0 41.0 751.82 HT Media 29.71 -0.41 -1.36 34.26 14.1 691.5 Diligent Media Corporation 4.84 0.09 1.89 6.51 2.07 56.97 Cyber Media India 34.31 0.5 1.48 35.44 13.01 53.75

HT Media share price live: Today's Price range The HT Media stock had a low price of ₹29.71 and a high price of ₹31.48 for the day.

HT Media Live Updates HT MEDIA More Information

HT Media share price update :HT Media trading at ₹29.71, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹30.12 The current price of HT Media stock is ₹29.71. It has experienced a percent change of -1.36, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -0.41, indicating a decrease of ₹0.41.

HT Media share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -6.94% 3 Months 1.88% 6 Months 23.82% YTD 18.47% 1 Year 43.57%

HT Media share price Today :HT Media trading at ₹29.71, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹30.12 The HT Media stock is currently priced at ₹29.71, which represents a percent change of -1.36. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.36%. The net change is -0.41, indicating a decrease of 0.41 in the stock's price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value based on the current data.

HT Media share price Live :HT Media closed at ₹30.12 on last trading day On the last day of trading, HT Media had a BSE volume of 61,047 shares with a closing price of ₹30.12.