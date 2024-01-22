Hello User
HT Media share price Today Live Updates : HT Media Plunges in Stock Market Today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 11:12 AM IST
Livemint

HT Media stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -1.36 %. The stock closed at 30.12 per share. The stock is currently trading at 29.71 per share. Investors should monitor HT Media stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HT Media Stock Price Today

HT Media Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the HT Media stock opened at 31.48 and closed at 30.12. The stock reached a high of 31.48 and a low of 29.71 during the day. The market capitalization of HT Media is 691.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 34.26, while the 52-week low is 14.1. The BSE volume for HT Media was 61,047 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:12 AM IST HT Media share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of HT Media stock was 29.71 and the high price was 31.48.

22 Jan 2024, 11:12 AM IST HT Media share price update :HT Media trading at ₹29.71, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹30.12

The current stock price of HT Media is 29.71, which represents a decrease of 1.36% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -0.41. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

22 Jan 2024, 10:34 AM IST HT Media share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
The Sandesh1290.85-22.9-1.741409.75782.1977.1
Hindustan Media Ventures102.05-2.46-2.35108.041.0751.82
HT Media29.71-0.41-1.3634.2614.1691.5
Diligent Media Corporation4.840.091.896.512.0756.97
Cyber Media India34.310.51.4835.4413.0153.75
22 Jan 2024, 10:19 AM IST HT Media share price live: Today's Price range

The HT Media stock had a low price of 29.71 and a high price of 31.48 for the day.

22 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST HT Media share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.94%
3 Months1.88%
6 Months23.82%
YTD18.47%
1 Year43.57%
22 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST HT Media share price Live :HT Media closed at ₹30.12 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HT Media had a BSE volume of 61,047 shares with a closing price of 30.12.

