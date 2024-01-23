HT Media share price Today Live Updates : HT Media Stock Plummets in Trading Session

HT Media Share Price Today : The stock of HT Media opened at ₹31.48 and closed at ₹30.12 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹31.48, while the lowest price was ₹29.71. The market capitalization of HT Media is ₹691.5 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹34.26 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for HT Media was 61,047 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
HT Media share price live: Today's Price range
The HT Media stock has a low price of ₹29 and a high price of ₹30.5 for today's trading session.
HT Media share price NSE Live :HT Media trading at ₹29.19, down -2.08% from yesterday's ₹29.81
The current data of HT Media stock shows that its price is ₹29.19, with a percent change of -2.08 and a net change of -0.62. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. Investors may interpret this as a potential decline in the company's performance or market sentiment towards the stock.
HT Media share price Today :HT Media trading at ₹29.04, down -2.58% from yesterday's ₹29.81
The current data for HT Media stock shows that the price is ₹29.04. There has been a percent change of -2.58%, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.77, suggesting a decline in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates a negative trend for HT Media stock.
HT Media share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|S Chand & Company
|275.5
|-8.65
|-3.04
|335.0
|154.2
|968.56
|Hindustan Media Ventures
|99.75
|-2.96
|-2.88
|108.0
|41.0
|734.87
|HT Media
|29.1
|-0.71
|-2.38
|34.26
|14.1
|677.3
|Diligent Media Corporation
|4.84
|0.0
|0.0
|6.51
|2.07
|56.97
|Cyber Media India
|33.84
|-0.47
|-1.37
|35.44
|13.01
|53.02
The HT Media stock had a low price of ₹29.07 and a high price of ₹30.5 for the current day.
HT Media Live Updates
HT Media share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.99%
|3 Months
|1.06%
|6 Months
|22.38%
|YTD
|17.09%
|1 Year
|46.8%
HT Media share price Today :HT Media trading at ₹29.58, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹29.81
The current price of HT Media stock is ₹29.58. It has experienced a percent change of -0.77 and a net change of -0.23. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
HT Media share price Live :HT Media closed at ₹30.12 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, HT Media had a BSE volume of 61,047 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹30.12.
