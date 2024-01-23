 HT Media share price Today Live Updates : HT Media Stock Plummets in Trading Session | Mint
HT Media share price Today Live Updates : HT Media Stock Plummets in Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

HT Media share price Today Live Updates : HT Media Stock Plummets in Trading Session

4 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2024, 11:31 AM IST
Livemint

HT Media stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -2.08 %. The stock closed at 29.81 per share. The stock is currently trading at 29.19 per share. Investors should monitor HT Media stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HT Media Stock Price TodayPremium
HT Media Stock Price Today

HT Media Share Price Today : The stock of HT Media opened at 31.48 and closed at 30.12 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was 31.48, while the lowest price was 29.71. The market capitalization of HT Media is 691.5 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 34.26 and 14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for HT Media was 61,047 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:31:55 AM IST

HT Media share price live: Today's Price range

The HT Media stock has a low price of 29 and a high price of 30.5 for today's trading session.

23 Jan 2024, 11:00:06 AM IST

HT Media share price NSE Live :HT Media trading at ₹29.19, down -2.08% from yesterday's ₹29.81

The current data of HT Media stock shows that its price is 29.19, with a percent change of -2.08 and a net change of -0.62. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. Investors may interpret this as a potential decline in the company's performance or market sentiment towards the stock.

23 Jan 2024, 10:44:32 AM IST

HT Media share price Today :HT Media trading at ₹29.04, down -2.58% from yesterday's ₹29.81

The current data for HT Media stock shows that the price is 29.04. There has been a percent change of -2.58%, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.77, suggesting a decline in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates a negative trend for HT Media stock.

23 Jan 2024, 10:30:36 AM IST

HT Media share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
S Chand & Company275.5-8.65-3.04335.0154.2968.56
Hindustan Media Ventures99.75-2.96-2.88108.041.0734.87
HT Media29.1-0.71-2.3834.2614.1677.3
Diligent Media Corporation4.840.00.06.512.0756.97
Cyber Media India33.84-0.47-1.3735.4413.0153.02
23 Jan 2024, 10:10:41 AM IST

HT Media share price live: Today's Price range

The HT Media stock had a low price of 29.07 and a high price of 30.5 for the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 09:58:37 AM IST

HT Media Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:48:48 AM IST

HT Media share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.99%
3 Months1.06%
6 Months22.38%
YTD17.09%
1 Year46.8%
23 Jan 2024, 09:47:15 AM IST

HT Media share price Today :HT Media trading at ₹29.58, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹29.81

The current price of HT Media stock is 29.58. It has experienced a percent change of -0.77 and a net change of -0.23. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

23 Jan 2024, 09:10:05 AM IST

HT Media share price Live :HT Media closed at ₹30.12 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HT Media had a BSE volume of 61,047 shares. The closing price for the shares was 30.12.

