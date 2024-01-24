Hello User
HT Media Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

HT Media stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -6.31 %. The stock closed at 29.81 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.93 per share. Investors should monitor HT Media stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HT Media Stock Price Today

HT Media Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, HT Media (BSE: 532662) opened at 30.44 and closed at 29.81. The stock had a high of 30.5 and a low of 27.81. The market capitalization of HT Media is currently 650.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 34.26, while the 52-week low is 14.1. The BSE volume for HT Media was 161,649 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST HT Media share price Live :HT Media closed at ₹29.81 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HT Media on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 161,649. The closing price for the shares was 29.81.

