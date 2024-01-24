HT Media Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

HT Media Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, HT Media (BSE: 532662) opened at ₹30.44 and closed at ₹29.81. The stock had a high of ₹30.5 and a low of ₹27.81. The market capitalization of HT Media is currently ₹650.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹34.26, while the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for HT Media was 161,649 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.