HT Media share price Today Live Updates : HT Media Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

HT Media stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 4.91 %. The stock closed at 27.93 per share. The stock is currently trading at 29.3 per share. Investors should monitor HT Media stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HT Media Stock Price Today

HT Media Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock of HT Media opened at 28.07 and closed at 27.93. The stock reached a high of 29.59 and a low of 27.9 during the day. The market capitalization of HT Media is currently 681.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 34.26, while the 52-week low is 14.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 65,269 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST HT Media share price Today :HT Media trading at ₹29.3, up 4.91% from yesterday's ₹27.93

The price of HT Media stock is currently at 29.3, with a percent change of 4.91 and a net change of 1.37. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 4.91% and the net change is an increase of 1.37.

25 Jan 2024, 08:21 AM IST HT Media share price Live :HT Media closed at ₹27.93 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for HT Media was 65,269 shares. The closing price for the stock was 27.93.

