HT Media share price Today Live Updates : HT Media shares surge on positive earnings report

HT Media Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, HT Media's stock opened at ₹29.38 and closed at ₹29.33. The stock reached a high of ₹30.3 and a low of ₹29.21 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹692.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹34.26 and the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The stock had a trading volume of 158,395 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

HT Media share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of HT Media stock is ₹29.83 and the high price is ₹30.94.

HT Media share price Today :HT Media trading at ₹30.36, up 1.98% from yesterday's ₹29.77 The current data for HT Media stock shows that the price is ₹30.36, with a percent change of 1.98 and a net change of 0.59. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.98% and the net change is 0.59. This suggests that there has been a positive movement in the stock price.

HT Media share price Live :HT Media trading at ₹30.56, up 2.65% from yesterday's ₹29.77 The current data for HT Media stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹30.56, which is a 2.65% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 0.79. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement and has gained value. Click here for HT Media Dividend

HT Media share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap S Chand & Company 265.95 -2.2 -0.82 335.0 154.2 934.98 Hindustan Media Ventures 100.85 -0.1 -0.1 108.0 41.0 742.98 HT Media 30.5 0.73 2.45 34.26 14.1 709.88 Diligent Media Corporation 5.27 0.25 4.98 6.51 2.07 62.03 Cyber Media India 37.76 2.48 7.03 35.49 13.01 59.16

HT Media share price live: Today's Price range The low price of HT Media stock today was ₹29.83, while the high price was ₹30.94.

HT Media share price Today :HT Media trading at ₹30.54, up 2.59% from yesterday's ₹29.77 The stock price of HT Media is currently ₹30.54, with a percent change of 2.59 and a net change of 0.77. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.59% and has gained 0.77 points.

HT Media Live Updates HT MEDIA More Information

HT Media share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.49% 3 Months 9.27% 6 Months 28.11% YTD 17.29% 1 Year 50.0%

HT Media share price update :HT Media trading at ₹30.38, up 2.05% from yesterday's ₹29.77 The current data shows that the stock price of HT Media is ₹30.38, with a percent change of 2.05 and a net change of 0.61. This means that the stock has increased by 2.05% and the value has risen by 0.61.

HT Media share price NSE Live :HT Media closed at ₹29.33 on last trading day On the last day of trading for HT Media on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 158,395. The closing price of the shares was ₹29.33.