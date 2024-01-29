HT Media share price Today Live Updates : HT Media shares surge on positive earnings report

HT Media Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, HT Media's stock opened at ₹29.38 and closed at ₹29.33. The stock reached a high of ₹30.3 and a low of ₹29.21 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹692.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹34.26 and the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The stock had a trading volume of 158,395 shares on the BSE.
The current day's low price of HT Media stock is ₹29.83 and the high price is ₹30.94.
The current data for HT Media stock shows that the price is ₹30.36, with a percent change of 1.98 and a net change of 0.59. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.98% and the net change is 0.59. This suggests that there has been a positive movement in the stock price.
The current data for HT Media stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹30.56, which is a 2.65% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 0.79. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement and has gained value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|S Chand & Company
|265.95
|-2.2
|-0.82
|335.0
|154.2
|934.98
|Hindustan Media Ventures
|100.85
|-0.1
|-0.1
|108.0
|41.0
|742.98
|HT Media
|30.5
|0.73
|2.45
|34.26
|14.1
|709.88
|Diligent Media Corporation
|5.27
|0.25
|4.98
|6.51
|2.07
|62.03
|Cyber Media India
|37.76
|2.48
|7.03
|35.49
|13.01
|59.16
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.49%
|3 Months
|9.27%
|6 Months
|28.11%
|YTD
|17.29%
|1 Year
|50.0%
On the last day of trading for HT Media on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 158,395. The closing price of the shares was ₹29.33.
