Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

HT Media share price Today Live Updates : HT Media shares surge on positive earnings report

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 11:24 AM IST Trade
Livemint

HT Media stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 1.98 %. The stock closed at 29.77 per share. The stock is currently trading at 30.36 per share. Investors should monitor HT Media stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HT Media Stock Price Today

HT Media Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, HT Media's stock opened at 29.38 and closed at 29.33. The stock reached a high of 30.3 and a low of 29.21 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 692.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 34.26 and the 52-week low is 14.1. The stock had a trading volume of 158,395 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:24 AM IST HT Media share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of HT Media stock is 29.83 and the high price is 30.94.

29 Jan 2024, 11:13 AM IST HT Media share price Today :HT Media trading at ₹30.36, up 1.98% from yesterday's ₹29.77

The current data for HT Media stock shows that the price is 30.36, with a percent change of 1.98 and a net change of 0.59. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.98% and the net change is 0.59. This suggests that there has been a positive movement in the stock price.

29 Jan 2024, 10:44 AM IST HT Media share price Live :HT Media trading at ₹30.56, up 2.65% from yesterday's ₹29.77

The current data for HT Media stock shows that the price of the stock is 30.56, which is a 2.65% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 0.79. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement and has gained value.

Click here for HT Media Dividend

29 Jan 2024, 10:34 AM IST HT Media share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
S Chand & Company265.95-2.2-0.82335.0154.2934.98
Hindustan Media Ventures100.85-0.1-0.1108.041.0742.98
HT Media30.50.732.4534.2614.1709.88
Diligent Media Corporation5.270.254.986.512.0762.03
Cyber Media India37.762.487.0335.4913.0159.16
29 Jan 2024, 10:23 AM IST HT Media share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of HT Media stock today was 29.83, while the high price was 30.94.

29 Jan 2024, 10:05 AM IST HT Media share price Today :HT Media trading at ₹30.54, up 2.59% from yesterday's ₹29.77

The stock price of HT Media is currently 30.54, with a percent change of 2.59 and a net change of 0.77. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.59% and has gained 0.77 points.

29 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST HT Media Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST HT Media share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.49%
3 Months9.27%
6 Months28.11%
YTD17.29%
1 Year50.0%
29 Jan 2024, 09:25 AM IST HT Media share price update :HT Media trading at ₹30.38, up 2.05% from yesterday's ₹29.77

The current data shows that the stock price of HT Media is 30.38, with a percent change of 2.05 and a net change of 0.61. This means that the stock has increased by 2.05% and the value has risen by 0.61.

29 Jan 2024, 08:21 AM IST HT Media share price NSE Live :HT Media closed at ₹29.33 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HT Media on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 158,395. The closing price of the shares was 29.33.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!