HT Media share price Today Live Updates : HT Media: Stocks Surge with Positive Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST Trade
Livemint

HT Media stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 5.31 %. The stock closed at 29.77 per share. The stock is currently trading at 31.35 per share. Investors should monitor HT Media stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HT Media Stock Price Today

HT Media Share Price Today : The stock of HT Media opened at 29.83 and closed at 29.77 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was 32.6, while the lowest price was 29.83. The market capitalization of HT Media is currently 729.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 34.26, and the 52-week low is 14.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 221,628 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST HT Media Live Updates

The current price of HT Media stock is 31.35, which represents a 5.31% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in price is 1.58. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant gain in value.

30 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST HT Media share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.81%
3 Months10.91%
6 Months46.6%
YTD22.99%
1 Year61.76%
30 Jan 2024, 08:23 AM IST HT Media share price Live :HT Media closed at ₹29.77 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HT Media on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 221,628. The closing price for the stock was 29.77.

