HT Media share price Today Live Updates : HT Media: Stocks Surge with Positive Trading Performance

HT Media Share Price Today : The stock of HT Media opened at ₹29.83 and closed at ₹29.77 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹32.6, while the lowest price was ₹29.83. The market capitalization of HT Media is currently ₹729.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹34.26, and the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 221,628 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.81%
|3 Months
|10.91%
|6 Months
|46.6%
|YTD
|22.99%
|1 Year
|61.76%
On the last day of trading for HT Media on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 221,628. The closing price for the stock was ₹29.77.
