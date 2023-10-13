Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Huhtamaki India share price Today Live Updates : Huhtamaki India Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Huhtamaki India stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 266.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 264.95 per share. Investors should monitor Huhtamaki India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Huhtamaki India

On the last day of trading, the open price of Huhtamaki India stock was 267, while the closing price was 266.15. The stock reached a high of 267 and a low of 263 during the day. The market capitalization of Huhtamaki India is currently 1986.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 300, and the 52-week low is 182.1. The trading volume on the BSE was 2082 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 11:04 AM IST Huhtamaki India share price Today :Huhtamaki India trading at ₹264.95, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹266.15

The current data of Huhtamaki India stock shows that the price is 264.95. There has been a percent change of -0.45, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.2, which means the stock has decreased by 1.2.

13 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Huhtamaki India share price Live :Huhtamaki India closed at ₹266.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Huhtamaki India had a volume of 2082 shares and closed at a price of 266.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.