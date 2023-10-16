Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Huhtamaki India share price Today Live Updates : Huhtamaki India closed today at 280.25, up 5.85% from yesterday's 264.75

14 min read . 16 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Huhtamaki India stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 5.85 %. The stock closed at 264.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 280.25 per share. Investors should monitor Huhtamaki India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Huhtamaki India

On the last day, the opening price of Huhtamaki India was 267, while the closing price was 266.15. The stock had a high of 267 and a low of 263 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 1993.78 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 300, while the 52-week low is 182.1. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 3749.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:40 PM IST Huhtamaki India share price NSE Live :Huhtamaki India closed today at ₹280.25, up 5.85% from yesterday's ₹264.75

Today, the closing price of Huhtamaki India stock was 280.25, which represents a percent change of 5.85. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price was 15.5, as compared to yesterday's closing price of 264.75. Overall, the stock has shown an upward trend, gaining 15.5 in value.

16 Oct 2023, 05:44 PM IST Huhtamaki India share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Huhtamaki India stock was 262.3, while the high price reached 282.75.

16 Oct 2023, 03:29 PM IST Huhtamaki India Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Huhtamaki India Ltd stock is 181.60 and the 52-week high price is 298.00.

16 Oct 2023, 03:14 PM IST Huhtamaki India share price update :Huhtamaki India trading at ₹281.5, up 6.33% from yesterday's ₹264.75

The current data for Huhtamaki India stock shows that the price is 281.5, with a percent change of 6.33 and a net change of 16.75. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 6.33% and the net change is 16.75. Investors may interpret this as a positive sign, as the stock has experienced a significant increase in value. However, it is important to consider other factors such as market trends and company performance before making any investment decisions.

16 Oct 2023, 02:30 PM IST Huhtamaki India share price NSE Live :Huhtamaki India trading at ₹282.35, up 6.65% from yesterday's ₹264.75

The current data for Huhtamaki India stock shows that the price is 282.35. There has been a percent change of 6.65, which translates to a net change of 17.6.

16 Oct 2023, 02:17 PM IST Huhtamaki India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Huhtamaki India reached a low of 262.3 and a high of 278.8 today.

16 Oct 2023, 01:40 PM IST Huhtamaki India share price Live :Huhtamaki India trading at ₹276, up 4.25% from yesterday's ₹264.75

The current stock price of Huhtamaki India is 276, with a percent change of 4.25 and a net change of 11.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.25% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 11.25.

Click here for Huhtamaki India News

16 Oct 2023, 01:15 PM IST Huhtamaki India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Huhtamaki India stock is 262.3, while the high price is 274.55.

16 Oct 2023, 01:13 PM IST Huhtamaki India share price NSE Live :Huhtamaki India trading at ₹272.75, up 3.02% from yesterday's ₹264.75

Based on the current data, the stock price of Huhtamaki India is 272.75. There has been a 3.02% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 8. The stock seems to be performing positively, indicating potential growth for the company.

16 Oct 2023, 12:51 PM IST Huhtamaki India Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:34 PM IST Huhtamaki India share price Today :Huhtamaki India trading at ₹272.6, up 2.97% from yesterday's ₹264.75

The current data of Huhtamaki India stock shows that the price is 272.6. It has experienced a percent change of 2.97, indicating an increase. The net change is 7.85, suggesting a positive movement in the stock's price.

16 Oct 2023, 12:18 PM IST Huhtamaki India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Huhtamaki India stock is 262.3 and the high price is 274.1.

16 Oct 2023, 11:44 AM IST Huhtamaki India share price update :Huhtamaki India trading at ₹273.5, up 3.31% from yesterday's ₹264.75

The current stock price of Huhtamaki India is 273.5, which represents a 3.31% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 8.75.

16 Oct 2023, 11:19 AM IST Huhtamaki India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Huhtamaki India stock is 262.3, while the high price is 274.

16 Oct 2023, 11:16 AM IST Huhtamaki India share price Today :Huhtamaki India trading at ₹271.25, up 2.46% from yesterday's ₹264.75

The current stock price of Huhtamaki India is 271.25. It has experienced a percent change of 2.46, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change in the stock price is 6.5, suggesting an increase in value.

16 Oct 2023, 10:35 AM IST Huhtamaki India share price Live :Huhtamaki India trading at ₹273, up 3.12% from yesterday's ₹264.75

The current data for Huhtamaki India stock shows that the price is 273, which represents a 3.12% increase. The net change in the stock price is 8.25.

Click here for Huhtamaki India Profit Loss

16 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST Huhtamaki India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for Huhtamaki India stock is 273.7 and the low is 262.3.

16 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Huhtamaki India Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:49 AM IST Huhtamaki India share price NSE Live :Huhtamaki India trading at ₹266.95, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹264.75

The current stock price of Huhtamaki India is 266.95 with a percent change of 0.83 and a net change of 2.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.83% or 2.2 from its previous close.

16 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Huhtamaki India share price Today :Huhtamaki India trading at ₹264, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹266.15

The current data of Huhtamaki India stock shows that the price is 264. The percent change is -0.81, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.15, showing a negative change in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Huhtamaki India share price Live :Huhtamaki India closed at ₹266.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Huhtamaki India had a total volume of 3749 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 266.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.