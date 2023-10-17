Huhtamaki India share price Today Live Updates : Huhtamaki India closed today at ₹283.9, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹281.15

The stock price of Huhtamaki India opened at ₹262.3 and closed at ₹264.75 on the last day of trading. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹282.75, while the lowest price was ₹262.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2116.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹300 and the 52-week low is ₹182.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 37,656 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Huhtamaki India share price Today :Huhtamaki India closed today at ₹283.9, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹281.15 Today, the closing price of Huhtamaki India stock was ₹283.9, which represents a 0.98% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹281.15. The net change in the stock price was 2.75.

Huhtamaki India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Balmer Lawrie & Company 151.05 4.9 3.35 178.8 107.7 2583.01 Xpro India 1049.55 42.3 4.2 1100.0 528.0 1911.47 Huhtamaki India 283.9 2.75 0.98 300.0 182.1 2144.07 TCPL Packaging 2315.0 -3.5 -0.15 2350.0 1116.05 2106.65 Cosmo First 685.45 8.2 1.21 856.95 549.95 1773.73

Huhtamaki India share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Huhtamaki India reached a low price of ₹273.95 and a high price of ₹284.50 on the current day.

Huhtamaki India Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for Huhtamaki India Ltd stock is ₹181.60, while the 52-week high price is ₹298.00.

Huhtamaki India share price Today :Huhtamaki India trading at ₹283.5, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹281.15 The current stock price of Huhtamaki India is ₹283.5, which represents a 0.84% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 2.35.

Huhtamaki India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Balmer Lawrie & Company 149.55 3.4 2.33 178.8 107.7 2557.36 Xpro India 1040.7 33.45 3.32 1100.0 528.0 1895.35 Huhtamaki India 282.2 1.05 0.37 300.0 182.1 2131.23 TCPL Packaging 2320.5 2.0 0.09 2350.0 1116.05 2111.65 Cosmo First 681.1 3.85 0.57 856.95 549.95 1762.48

Huhtamaki India share price update :Huhtamaki India trading at ₹280, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹281.15 Huhtamaki India stock is currently priced at ₹280, with a percent change of -0.41 and a net change of -1.15. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

Huhtamaki India share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Huhtamaki India stock is ₹273.95, while the high price is ₹283.80.

Huhtamaki India share price Today :Huhtamaki India trading at ₹281.75, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹281.15 The current stock price of Huhtamaki India is ₹281.75. There has been a percent change of 0.21, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.6, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock.

Huhtamaki India share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 260.50 10 Days 258.19 20 Days 256.43 50 Days 256.57 100 Days 265.03 300 Days 235.45

Huhtamaki India share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Huhtamaki India stock today was ₹273.95, while the high price reached ₹283.5.

Huhtamaki India share price NSE Live :Huhtamaki India trading at ₹280.85, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹281.15 The current price of Huhtamaki India stock is ₹280.85. There has been a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.3, showing a decrease of 0.3 in the stock price.

Huhtamaki India Live Updates HUHTAMAKI INDIA More Information

Huhtamaki India share price Today :Huhtamaki India trading at ₹280.45, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹281.15 The current data of Huhtamaki India stock shows that the stock price is ₹280.45. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.25%, resulting in a net change of -0.7.

Huhtamaki India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Balmer Lawrie & Company 150.0 3.85 2.63 178.8 107.7 2565.06 Xpro India 1051.0 43.75 4.34 1100.0 528.0 1914.11 Huhtamaki India 280.45 -0.7 -0.25 300.0 182.1 2118.01 TCPL Packaging 2325.05 6.55 0.28 2350.0 1116.05 2115.8 Cosmo First 685.45 8.2 1.21 856.95 549.95 1773.73

Huhtamaki India share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Huhtamaki India stock is ₹273.95, while the high price is ₹281.35.

Huhtamaki India share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Huhtamaki India stock is ₹273.95, while the high price is ₹281.20.

Huhtamaki India share price Today :Huhtamaki India trading at ₹278.8, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹281.15 Huhtamaki India stock is currently priced at ₹278.8, with a percent change of -0.84 and a net change of -2.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

Huhtamaki India share price Live :Huhtamaki India trading at ₹275, down -2.19% from yesterday's ₹281.15 Based on the current data, the stock price of Huhtamaki India is ₹275. The stock has experienced a percent change of -2.19, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.15, suggesting a decline in the stock price. Click here for Huhtamaki India Profit Loss

Huhtamaki India share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Huhtamaki India stock today was ₹273.95, while the high price reached ₹281.20.

Huhtamaki India Live Updates HUHTAMAKI INDIA More Information

Huhtamaki India share price NSE Live :Huhtamaki India trading at ₹275, down -2.19% from yesterday's ₹281.15 The current data for Huhtamaki India stock shows that the price is ₹275, with a percent change of -2.19 and a net change of -6.15. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.19% and has experienced a net decrease of ₹6.15.

Huhtamaki India share price Today :Huhtamaki India trading at ₹280.25, up 5.85% from yesterday's ₹264.75 The current data for Huhtamaki India stock shows that the price is ₹280.25. There has been a 5.85% increase in the stock's price, with a net change of 15.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant positive movement.

Huhtamaki India share price Live :Huhtamaki India closed at ₹264.75 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Huhtamaki India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 37,656 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹264.75.