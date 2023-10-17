Huhtamaki India share price Today Live Updates : Huhtamaki India closed today at 283.9, up 0.98% from yesterday's 281.15

The stock price of Huhtamaki India opened at ₹262.3 and closed at ₹264.75 on the last day of trading. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹282.75, while the lowest price was ₹262.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2116.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹300 and the 52-week low is ₹182.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 37,656 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the closing price of Huhtamaki India stock was ₹283.9, which represents a 0.98% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹281.15. The net change in the stock price was 2.75.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Balmer Lawrie & Company
|151.05
|4.9
|3.35
|178.8
|107.7
|2583.01
|Xpro India
|1049.55
|42.3
|4.2
|1100.0
|528.0
|1911.47
|Huhtamaki India
|283.9
|2.75
|0.98
|300.0
|182.1
|2144.07
|TCPL Packaging
|2315.0
|-3.5
|-0.15
|2350.0
|1116.05
|2106.65
|Cosmo First
|685.45
|8.2
|1.21
|856.95
|549.95
|1773.73
The stock of Huhtamaki India reached a low price of ₹273.95 and a high price of ₹284.50 on the current day.
The 52-week low price for Huhtamaki India Ltd stock is ₹181.60, while the 52-week high price is ₹298.00.
The current stock price of Huhtamaki India is ₹283.5, which represents a 0.84% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 2.35.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Balmer Lawrie & Company
|149.55
|3.4
|2.33
|178.8
|107.7
|2557.36
|Xpro India
|1040.7
|33.45
|3.32
|1100.0
|528.0
|1895.35
|Huhtamaki India
|282.2
|1.05
|0.37
|300.0
|182.1
|2131.23
|TCPL Packaging
|2320.5
|2.0
|0.09
|2350.0
|1116.05
|2111.65
|Cosmo First
|681.1
|3.85
|0.57
|856.95
|549.95
|1762.48
Huhtamaki India stock is currently priced at ₹280, with a percent change of -0.41 and a net change of -1.15. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
The current day's low price of Huhtamaki India stock is ₹273.95, while the high price is ₹283.80.
The current stock price of Huhtamaki India is ₹281.75. There has been a percent change of 0.21, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.6, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|260.50
|10 Days
|258.19
|20 Days
|256.43
|50 Days
|256.57
|100 Days
|265.03
|300 Days
|235.45
The low price of Huhtamaki India stock today was ₹273.95, while the high price reached ₹283.5.
The current price of Huhtamaki India stock is ₹280.85. There has been a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.3, showing a decrease of 0.3 in the stock price.
The current data of Huhtamaki India stock shows that the stock price is ₹280.45. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.25%, resulting in a net change of -0.7.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Balmer Lawrie & Company
|150.0
|3.85
|2.63
|178.8
|107.7
|2565.06
|Xpro India
|1051.0
|43.75
|4.34
|1100.0
|528.0
|1914.11
|Huhtamaki India
|280.45
|-0.7
|-0.25
|300.0
|182.1
|2118.01
|TCPL Packaging
|2325.05
|6.55
|0.28
|2350.0
|1116.05
|2115.8
|Cosmo First
|685.45
|8.2
|1.21
|856.95
|549.95
|1773.73
The current day's low price of Huhtamaki India stock is ₹273.95, while the high price is ₹281.35.
The current day's low price for Huhtamaki India stock is ₹273.95, while the high price is ₹281.20.
Huhtamaki India stock is currently priced at ₹278.8, with a percent change of -0.84 and a net change of -2.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Huhtamaki India is ₹275. The stock has experienced a percent change of -2.19, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.15, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
Click here for Huhtamaki India Profit Loss
The low price of Huhtamaki India stock today was ₹273.95, while the high price reached ₹281.20.
The current data for Huhtamaki India stock shows that the price is ₹275, with a percent change of -2.19 and a net change of -6.15. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.19% and has experienced a net decrease of ₹6.15.
The current data for Huhtamaki India stock shows that the price is ₹280.25. There has been a 5.85% increase in the stock's price, with a net change of 15.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant positive movement.
On the last day of trading for Huhtamaki India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 37,656 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹264.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!