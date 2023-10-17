Hello User
Huhtamaki India share price Today Live Updates : Huhtamaki India closed today at 283.9, up 0.98% from yesterday's 281.15

12 min read . 17 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Huhtamaki India stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 0.98 %. The stock closed at 281.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 283.9 per share. Investors should monitor Huhtamaki India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Huhtamaki India

The stock price of Huhtamaki India opened at 262.3 and closed at 264.75 on the last day of trading. The highest price recorded during the day was 282.75, while the lowest price was 262.3. The market capitalization of the company is 2116.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 300 and the 52-week low is 182.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 37,656 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:36 PM IST Huhtamaki India share price Today :Huhtamaki India closed today at ₹283.9, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹281.15

Today, the closing price of Huhtamaki India stock was 283.9, which represents a 0.98% increase from the previous day's closing price of 281.15. The net change in the stock price was 2.75.

17 Oct 2023, 06:15 PM IST Huhtamaki India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Balmer Lawrie & Company151.054.93.35178.8107.72583.01
Xpro India1049.5542.34.21100.0528.01911.47
Huhtamaki India283.92.750.98300.0182.12144.07
TCPL Packaging2315.0-3.5-0.152350.01116.052106.65
Cosmo First685.458.21.21856.95549.951773.73
17 Oct 2023, 05:46 PM IST Huhtamaki India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Huhtamaki India reached a low price of 273.95 and a high price of 284.50 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 03:18 PM IST Huhtamaki India Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Huhtamaki India Ltd stock is 181.60, while the 52-week high price is 298.00.

17 Oct 2023, 03:15 PM IST Huhtamaki India share price Today :Huhtamaki India trading at ₹283.5, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹281.15

The current stock price of Huhtamaki India is 283.5, which represents a 0.84% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 2.35.

17 Oct 2023, 02:36 PM IST Huhtamaki India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Balmer Lawrie & Company149.553.42.33178.8107.72557.36
Xpro India1040.733.453.321100.0528.01895.35
Huhtamaki India282.21.050.37300.0182.12131.23
TCPL Packaging2320.52.00.092350.01116.052111.65
Cosmo First681.13.850.57856.95549.951762.48
17 Oct 2023, 02:25 PM IST Huhtamaki India share price update :Huhtamaki India trading at ₹280, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹281.15

Huhtamaki India stock is currently priced at 280, with a percent change of -0.41 and a net change of -1.15. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

17 Oct 2023, 02:20 PM IST Huhtamaki India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Huhtamaki India stock is 273.95, while the high price is 283.80.

17 Oct 2023, 01:49 PM IST Huhtamaki India share price Today :Huhtamaki India trading at ₹281.75, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹281.15

The current stock price of Huhtamaki India is 281.75. There has been a percent change of 0.21, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.6, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock.

17 Oct 2023, 01:39 PM IST Huhtamaki India share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days260.50
10 Days258.19
20 Days256.43
50 Days256.57
100 Days265.03
300 Days235.45
17 Oct 2023, 01:25 PM IST Huhtamaki India share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Huhtamaki India stock today was 273.95, while the high price reached 283.5.

17 Oct 2023, 01:17 PM IST Huhtamaki India share price NSE Live :Huhtamaki India trading at ₹280.85, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹281.15

The current price of Huhtamaki India stock is 280.85. There has been a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.3, showing a decrease of 0.3 in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 12:57 PM IST Huhtamaki India Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:37 PM IST Huhtamaki India share price Today :Huhtamaki India trading at ₹280.45, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹281.15

The current data of Huhtamaki India stock shows that the stock price is 280.45. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.25%, resulting in a net change of -0.7.

17 Oct 2023, 12:32 PM IST Huhtamaki India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Balmer Lawrie & Company150.03.852.63178.8107.72565.06
Xpro India1051.043.754.341100.0528.01914.11
Huhtamaki India280.45-0.7-0.25300.0182.12118.01
TCPL Packaging2325.056.550.282350.01116.052115.8
Cosmo First685.458.21.21856.95549.951773.73
17 Oct 2023, 12:12 PM IST Huhtamaki India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Huhtamaki India stock is 273.95, while the high price is 281.35.

17 Oct 2023, 11:23 AM IST Huhtamaki India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Huhtamaki India stock is 273.95, while the high price is 281.20.

17 Oct 2023, 11:18 AM IST Huhtamaki India share price Today :Huhtamaki India trading at ₹278.8, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹281.15

Huhtamaki India stock is currently priced at 278.8, with a percent change of -0.84 and a net change of -2.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 10:34 AM IST Huhtamaki India share price Live :Huhtamaki India trading at ₹275, down -2.19% from yesterday's ₹281.15

Based on the current data, the stock price of Huhtamaki India is 275. The stock has experienced a percent change of -2.19, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.15, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

Click here for Huhtamaki India Profit Loss

17 Oct 2023, 10:19 AM IST Huhtamaki India share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Huhtamaki India stock today was 273.95, while the high price reached 281.20.

17 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Huhtamaki India Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Huhtamaki India share price NSE Live :Huhtamaki India trading at ₹275, down -2.19% from yesterday's ₹281.15

The current data for Huhtamaki India stock shows that the price is 275, with a percent change of -2.19 and a net change of -6.15. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.19% and has experienced a net decrease of 6.15.

17 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Huhtamaki India share price Today :Huhtamaki India trading at ₹280.25, up 5.85% from yesterday's ₹264.75

The current data for Huhtamaki India stock shows that the price is 280.25. There has been a 5.85% increase in the stock's price, with a net change of 15.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant positive movement.

17 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Huhtamaki India share price Live :Huhtamaki India closed at ₹264.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Huhtamaki India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 37,656 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 264.75.

