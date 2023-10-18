comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Huhtamaki India share price Today Live Updates : Huhtamaki India closed today at 312.65, up 10.28% from yesterday's 283.5
Huhtamaki India share price Today Live Updates : Huhtamaki India closed today at ₹312.65, up 10.28% from yesterday's ₹283.5

12 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 06:31 PM IST
Livemint

Huhtamaki India stock price went up today, 18 Oct 2023, by 10.28 %. The stock closed at 283.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 312.65 per share. Investors should monitor Huhtamaki India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Huhtamaki IndiaPremium
Huhtamaki India

Huhtamaki India's stock opened at 280.8 and closed at 281.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 284.5 and a low of 273.95 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 2144.07 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 300 and the lowest was 182.1. The BSE volume for the day was 27,199 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:31:30 PM IST

Huhtamaki India share price Today :Huhtamaki India closed today at ₹312.65, up 10.28% from yesterday's ₹283.5

Huhtamaki India stock closed at 312.65 today, with a percent change of 10.28 and a net change of 29.15. Yesterday's closing price was 283.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a gain of 10.28% and a net increase of 29.15.

18 Oct 2023, 06:22:05 PM IST

Huhtamaki India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mold Tek Packaging876.55-12.25-1.381123.05811.02907.06
Balmer Lawrie & Company151.40.350.23178.8107.72589.0
Huhtamaki India312.6529.1510.28300.0182.12361.19
TCPL Packaging2266.5-63.4-2.722365.11116.052062.52
Xpro India1016.0-33.55-3.21100.0528.01850.36
18 Oct 2023, 05:44:51 PM IST

Huhtamaki India share price live: Today's Price range

The Huhtamaki India stock had a low price of 300.05 and a high price of 323.4.

18 Oct 2023, 03:29:12 PM IST

Huhtamaki India Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price of Huhtamaki India Ltd stock is INR 181.60, while the 52 week high price is INR 298.00.

18 Oct 2023, 03:21:28 PM IST

Huhtamaki India share price Today :Huhtamaki India trading at ₹308.55, up 8.84% from yesterday's ₹283.5

The current data for Huhtamaki India stock shows that the stock price is 308.55. The stock has experienced a 8.84% percent change, with a net change of 25.05.

18 Oct 2023, 02:30:00 PM IST

Huhtamaki India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mold Tek Packaging892.025.92.991123.05811.02958.3
Balmer Lawrie & Company151.054.93.35178.8107.72583.01
Huhtamaki India283.92.750.98300.0182.12144.07
TCPL Packaging2315.0-3.5-0.152350.01116.052106.65
Xpro India1049.5542.34.21100.0528.01911.47
18 Oct 2023, 02:30:00 PM IST

Huhtamaki India share price update :Huhtamaki India trading at ₹283.9, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹281.15

The current data of Huhtamaki India stock shows that the price is 283.9 with a percent change of 0.98 and a net change of 2.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.98% or 2.75 points.

18 Oct 2023, 02:14:47 PM IST

Huhtamaki India share price live: Today's Price range

Huhtamaki India stock reached a low of 273.95 and a high of 284.50 today.

18 Oct 2023, 01:54:57 PM IST

Huhtamaki India share price Today :Huhtamaki India trading at ₹283.9, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹281.15

The current data for Huhtamaki India stock shows that the price is 283.9, with a percent change of 0.98 and a net change of 2.75. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.98% and the net change is positive at 2.75.

18 Oct 2023, 01:34:02 PM IST

Huhtamaki India share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days265.64
10 Days260.65
20 Days257.52
50 Days257.04
100 Days265.18
300 Days235.88
18 Oct 2023, 01:15:58 PM IST

Huhtamaki India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Huhtamaki India stock is 273.95 and the high price is 284.5.

18 Oct 2023, 01:04:11 PM IST

Huhtamaki India share price NSE Live :Huhtamaki India trading at ₹283.9, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹281.15

Huhtamaki India stock is currently trading at 283.9, with a percent change of 0.98 and a net change of 2.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

18 Oct 2023, 01:01:21 PM IST

Huhtamaki India Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:40:21 PM IST

Huhtamaki India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mold Tek Packaging892.025.92.991123.05811.02958.3
Balmer Lawrie & Company151.054.93.35178.8107.72583.01
Huhtamaki India283.92.750.98300.0182.12144.07
TCPL Packaging2315.0-3.5-0.152350.01116.052106.65
Xpro India1049.5542.34.21100.0528.01911.47
18 Oct 2023, 12:38:39 PM IST

Huhtamaki India share price Live :Huhtamaki India trading at ₹283.9, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹281.15

The current stock price of Huhtamaki India is 283.9, with a percent change of 0.98 and a net change of 2.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.98% and the value has gone up by 2.75.

18 Oct 2023, 12:25:31 PM IST

Huhtamaki India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Huhtamaki India reached a low of 273.95 and a high of 284.50 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 11:59:08 AM IST

Huhtamaki India share price NSE Live :Huhtamaki India trading at ₹283.9, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹281.15

The current stock price of Huhtamaki India is 283.9. It has experienced a percent change of 0.98, resulting in a net change of 2.75.

18 Oct 2023, 11:39:16 AM IST

Huhtamaki India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mold Tek Packaging892.025.92.991123.05811.02958.3
Balmer Lawrie & Company151.054.93.35178.8107.72583.01
Huhtamaki India283.92.750.98300.0182.12144.07
TCPL Packaging2315.0-3.5-0.152350.01116.052106.65
Xpro India1049.5542.34.21100.0528.01911.47
18 Oct 2023, 11:23:50 AM IST

Huhtamaki India share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Huhtamaki India stock was 273.95, while the high price reached 284.5.

18 Oct 2023, 11:08:57 AM IST

Huhtamaki India share price update :Huhtamaki India trading at ₹283.9, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹281.15

The current stock price of Huhtamaki India is 283.9 with a percent change of 0.98 and a net change of 2.75. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.98% and the actual increase in price is 2.75.

18 Oct 2023, 10:34:22 AM IST

Huhtamaki India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mold Tek Packaging892.025.92.991123.05811.02958.3
Balmer Lawrie & Company151.054.93.35178.8107.72583.01
Huhtamaki India283.92.750.98300.0182.12144.07
TCPL Packaging2315.0-3.5-0.152350.01116.052106.65
Xpro India1049.5542.34.21100.0528.01911.47
18 Oct 2023, 10:20:52 AM IST

Huhtamaki India share price Today :Huhtamaki India trading at ₹283.9, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹281.15

The current data for Huhtamaki India stock shows that the stock price is 283.9. There has been a percent change of 0.98, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.75, which means that the stock price has increased by 2.75.

18 Oct 2023, 10:19:51 AM IST

Huhtamaki India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Huhtamaki India reached a low of 273.95 and a high of 284.5 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 09:57:02 AM IST

Huhtamaki India Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:56:35 AM IST

Huhtamaki India share price update :Huhtamaki India trading at ₹283.9, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹281.15

The current data of Huhtamaki India stock shows that the stock price is 283.9. There has been a percent change of 0.98, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.75, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 2.75.

18 Oct 2023, 09:38:47 AM IST

Huhtamaki India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.78%
3 Months4.94%
6 Months29.5%
YTD42.26%
1 Year23.22%
18 Oct 2023, 09:16:36 AM IST

Huhtamaki India share price Today :Huhtamaki India trading at ₹283.9, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹281.15

The current stock price of Huhtamaki India is 283.9 with a net change of 2.75, indicating a 0.98 percent increase.

18 Oct 2023, 08:13:39 AM IST

Huhtamaki India share price Live :Huhtamaki India closed at ₹281.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Huhtamaki India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 27,199. The closing price for the stock was 281.15.

