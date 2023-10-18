Huhtamaki India share price Today Live Updates : Huhtamaki India closed today at 312.65, up 10.28% from yesterday's 283.5

Huhtamaki India share price Today :Huhtamaki India closed today at ₹312.65, up 10.28% from yesterday's ₹283.5 Huhtamaki India stock closed at ₹312.65 today, with a percent change of 10.28 and a net change of 29.15. Yesterday's closing price was ₹283.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a gain of 10.28% and a net increase of ₹29.15.

Huhtamaki India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Mold Tek Packaging 876.55 -12.25 -1.38 1123.05 811.0 2907.06 Balmer Lawrie & Company 151.4 0.35 0.23 178.8 107.7 2589.0 Huhtamaki India 312.65 29.15 10.28 300.0 182.1 2361.19 TCPL Packaging 2266.5 -63.4 -2.72 2365.1 1116.05 2062.52 Xpro India 1016.0 -33.55 -3.2 1100.0 528.0 1850.36 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Huhtamaki India share price live: Today's Price range The Huhtamaki India stock had a low price of ₹300.05 and a high price of ₹323.4.

Huhtamaki India Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week low price of Huhtamaki India Ltd stock is INR 181.60, while the 52 week high price is INR 298.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Huhtamaki India share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 265.64 10 Days 260.65 20 Days 257.52 50 Days 257.04 100 Days 265.18 300 Days 235.88 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Huhtamaki India share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 10.78% 3 Months 4.94% 6 Months 29.5% YTD 42.26% 1 Year 23.22%

