Huhtamaki India share price Today Live Updates : Huhtamaki India closed today at 312.65, up 10.28% from yesterday's 283.5

Huhtamaki India's stock opened at ₹280.8 and closed at ₹281.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹284.5 and a low of ₹273.95 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2144.07 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was ₹300 and the lowest was ₹182.1. The BSE volume for the day was 27,199 shares.
Huhtamaki India stock closed at ₹312.65 today, with a percent change of 10.28 and a net change of 29.15. Yesterday's closing price was ₹283.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a gain of 10.28% and a net increase of ₹29.15.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mold Tek Packaging
|876.55
|-12.25
|-1.38
|1123.05
|811.0
|2907.06
|Balmer Lawrie & Company
|151.4
|0.35
|0.23
|178.8
|107.7
|2589.0
|Huhtamaki India
|312.65
|29.15
|10.28
|300.0
|182.1
|2361.19
|TCPL Packaging
|2266.5
|-63.4
|-2.72
|2365.1
|1116.05
|2062.52
|Xpro India
|1016.0
|-33.55
|-3.2
|1100.0
|528.0
|1850.36
The Huhtamaki India stock had a low price of ₹300.05 and a high price of ₹323.4.
The 52 week low price of Huhtamaki India Ltd stock is INR 181.60, while the 52 week high price is INR 298.00.
The current data for Huhtamaki India stock shows that the stock price is ₹308.55. The stock has experienced a 8.84% percent change, with a net change of 25.05.
Huhtamaki India stock reached a low of ₹273.95 and a high of ₹284.50 today.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|265.64
|10 Days
|260.65
|20 Days
|257.52
|50 Days
|257.04
|100 Days
|265.18
|300 Days
|235.88
The current day's low price for Huhtamaki India stock is ₹273.95 and the high price is ₹284.5.
The stock price of Huhtamaki India reached a low of ₹273.95 and a high of ₹284.50 on the current day.
Today, the low price of Huhtamaki India stock was ₹273.95, while the high price reached ₹284.5.
The stock of Huhtamaki India reached a low of ₹273.95 and a high of ₹284.5 on the current day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.78%
|3 Months
|4.94%
|6 Months
|29.5%
|YTD
|42.26%
|1 Year
|23.22%
On the last day of trading for Huhtamaki India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 27,199. The closing price for the stock was ₹281.15.
