Huhtamaki India share price Today Live Updates : Huhtamaki India Sees Positive Trading Results

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Huhtamaki India stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 1.51 %. The stock closed at 308.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 313.2 per share. Investors should monitor Huhtamaki India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Huhtamaki India

The stock price of Huhtamaki India opened at 300.05 and closed at 283.5 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was 323.4, while the lowest price was 300.05. The market capitalization of Huhtamaki India is 2361.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 300, and the 52-week low is 182.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 166,720 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST Huhtamaki India Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Huhtamaki India share price update :Huhtamaki India trading at ₹313.2, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹308.55

The current stock price of Huhtamaki India is 313.2. It has experienced a 1.51% increase in its value, resulting in a net change of 4.65.

19 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Huhtamaki India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week18.91%
3 Months14.12%
6 Months39.11%
YTD54.7%
1 Year33.25%
19 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST Huhtamaki India share price Today :Huhtamaki India trading at ₹312.65, up 10.28% from yesterday's ₹283.5

The current data of Huhtamaki India stock shows that its price is 312.65, with a percent change of 10.28% and a net change of 29.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change.

19 Oct 2023, 08:21 AM IST Huhtamaki India share price Live :Huhtamaki India closed at ₹283.5 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Huhtamaki India on the BSE was 166,720 shares, and the closing price was 283.5.

