Huhtamaki India share price Today Live Updates : Huhtamaki India Sees Positive Trading Results

The stock price of Huhtamaki India opened at ₹300.05 and closed at ₹283.5 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹323.4, while the lowest price was ₹300.05. The market capitalization of Huhtamaki India is ₹2361.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹300, and the 52-week low is ₹182.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 166,720 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Huhtamaki India is ₹313.2. It has experienced a 1.51% increase in its value, resulting in a net change of 4.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|18.91%
|3 Months
|14.12%
|6 Months
|39.11%
|YTD
|54.7%
|1 Year
|33.25%
The current data of Huhtamaki India stock shows that its price is ₹312.65, with a percent change of 10.28% and a net change of 29.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change.
On the last day, the volume of Huhtamaki India on the BSE was 166,720 shares, and the closing price was ₹283.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!