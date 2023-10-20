Hello User
Huhtamaki India share price Today Live Updates : Huhtamaki India Stocks Soar with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:56 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Huhtamaki India stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 1.24 %. The stock closed at 302.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 306.7 per share. Investors should monitor Huhtamaki India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Huhtamaki India

On the last day, Huhtamaki India's stock opened at 308.5 and closed at 308.55. The stock reached a high of 314 and a low of 300.25 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 2,295.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 323.4, while the 52-week low is 182.1. The stock traded a volume of 37,832 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Huhtamaki India Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Huhtamaki India share price update :Huhtamaki India trading at ₹306.7, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹302.95

The current stock price of Huhtamaki India is 306.7. The stock has seen a 1.24% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 3.75.

20 Oct 2023, 09:37 AM IST Huhtamaki India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week13.93%
3 Months15.05%
6 Months39.93%
YTD51.79%
1 Year31.14%
20 Oct 2023, 09:17 AM IST Huhtamaki India share price Today :Huhtamaki India trading at ₹305, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹302.95

Based on the current data, the stock price of Huhtamaki India is 305. There has been a percent change of 0.68, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.05, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

20 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Huhtamaki India share price Live :Huhtamaki India closed at ₹308.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Huhtamaki India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 37,832. The closing price for the shares was 308.55.

