Home > Markets > Live Blog > Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty seen firm; SGX Nifty up 1%
Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint
Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint
LIVE UPDATES

Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty seen firm; SGX Nifty up 1%

1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2020, 08:38 AM IST Devansh Sharma

  • Asian stocks edged higher tracking Wall Street gains on Friday in the early deals
  • Wall Street's closed higher on Thursday following a clutch of upbeat earnings reports led by PayPal

Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for latest stock market updates.

08 May 2020, 08:38:52 AM IST

Asian stocks in the green zone

Asian stocks edged higher tracking Wall Street gains on Friday in the early deals.

Australia ASX All Ordinaries advanced nearly 1%.

Shanghai SE Composite Index was up 0.6%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng and Singapore's SGX Nifty climbed 1% each.

08 May 2020, 08:38:52 AM IST

US stocks close higher

Wall Street's closed higher on Thursday following a clutch of upbeat earnings reports led by PayPal as investors looked past more weak jobs data caused by the coronavirus-induced economic downturn.

Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 211.25 points, or 0.89%, to 23,875.89, the S&P 500 gained 32.77 points, or 1.15%, to 2,881.19 and the Nasdaq Composite added 125.27 points, or 1.41%, to 8,979.66.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout