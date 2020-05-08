Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty seen firm; SGX Nifty up 1%

Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for latest stock market updates.
08 May 2020, 08:38:52 AM IST
Asian stocks in the green zone
Asian stocks edged higher tracking Wall Street gains on Friday in the early deals.
Australia ASX All Ordinaries advanced nearly 1%.
Shanghai SE Composite Index was up 0.6%.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng and Singapore's SGX Nifty climbed 1% each.
US stocks close higher
Wall Street's closed higher on Thursday following a clutch of upbeat earnings reports led by PayPal as investors looked past more weak jobs data caused by the coronavirus-induced economic downturn.
Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 211.25 points, or 0.89%, to 23,875.89, the S&P 500 gained 32.77 points, or 1.15%, to 2,881.19 and the Nasdaq Composite added 125.27 points, or 1.41%, to 8,979.66.