Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hyundai Motor India's stock opened at ₹1840.05 and closed at ₹1846.05, marking a slight increase. The day's trading saw a high of ₹1846.80 and a low of ₹1801.85. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹146,249.30 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1968.80 and a low of ₹1610.15. The BSE recorded a volume of 19,020 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1643.57
|10 Days
|1685.71
|20 Days
|1741.63
|50 Days
|1792.39
|100 Days
|0.00
|300 Days
|0.00
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hyundai Motor India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1846.80 & ₹1801.85 yesterday to end at ₹1845.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend