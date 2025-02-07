Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hyundai Motor India opened at ₹1815.20 and closed at ₹1841.15, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1834.50 and a low of ₹1791.05 during the session. The company has a market capitalization of ₹148,435.01 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1968.80 and a low of ₹1610.15, with a trading volume of 23,595 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2029.0, 11.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|3
|2
|2
|Buy
|10
|10
|7
|3
|Hold
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1834.50 & ₹1791.05 yesterday to end at ₹1826.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend