Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hyundai Motor India's stock opened at ₹1885.05 and closed at ₹1900.10, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1888.85 and a low of ₹1845.60 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹151083.89 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1968.80 and a low of ₹1610.15. The trading volume on the BSE was 47,748 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Feb 2025, 08:05 AM IST
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India closed at ₹1900.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1888.85 & ₹1845.60 yesterday to end at ₹1859.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend