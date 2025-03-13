Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hyundai Motor India opened at ₹1653.45 and closed slightly lower at ₹1653.10. The stock experienced a high of ₹1675.45 and maintained a low of ₹1653.45 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹135,369.35 crore, the shares traded on BSE totaled 8,942. The stock is currently below its 52-week high of ₹1968.80 and above its 52-week low of ₹1610.15.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Mar 2025, 11:23 AM IST
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India closed at ₹1653.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1675.45 & ₹1653.45 yesterday to end at ₹1666. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.