Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hyundai Motor India's shares opened at ₹1807 and closed slightly lower at ₹1797.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1850 and a low of ₹1792.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹146,818.05 crore, the company’s shares traded a volume of 64,104 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1968.80, while the low is recorded at ₹1610.15.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2029.0, 12.29% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|4
|3
|2
|Buy
|9
|10
|9
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1850 & ₹1792.05 yesterday to end at ₹1806.90. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend