Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today Live Updates : Hyundai Motor India stock price went up today, 17 Feb 2025, by 0.50 %. The stock closed at 1797.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1806.90 per share. Investors should monitor Hyundai Motor India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today Live Updates

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hyundai Motor India's shares opened at 1807 and closed slightly lower at 1797.85. The stock reached a high of 1850 and a low of 1792.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of 146,818.05 crore, the company’s shares traded a volume of 64,104 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 1968.80, while the low is recorded at 1610.15.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Feb 2025, 08:33 AM IST Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2029.0, 12.29% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1700.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5432
    Buy91094
    Hold110.000.00
    Sell1121
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
17 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India closed at ₹1797.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1850 & 1792.05 yesterday to end at 1806.90. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.