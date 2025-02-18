Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hyundai Motor India's stock opened at ₹1800.05 and closed at ₹1806.90. The stock reached a high of ₹1854 and a low of ₹1760, with a total trading volume of 62,247 shares. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹150,019.46 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹1968.80 and a low of ₹1610.15.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2029.0, 9.9% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|4
|3
|2
|Buy
|9
|10
|9
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1854 & ₹1760 yesterday to end at ₹1846.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend