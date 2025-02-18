Hello User
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today Live Updates : Hyundai Motor India stock price went up today, 18 Feb 2025, by 2.18 %. The stock closed at 1806.90 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1846.30 per share. Investors should monitor Hyundai Motor India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today Live Updates

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hyundai Motor India's stock opened at 1800.05 and closed at 1806.90. The stock reached a high of 1854 and a low of 1760, with a total trading volume of 62,247 shares. The company's market capitalization stands at 150,019.46 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 1968.80 and a low of 1610.15.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 08:35 AM IST Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2029.0, 9.9% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1700.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5432
    Buy91094
    Hold110.000.00
    Sell1121
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India closed at ₹1806.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1854 & 1760 yesterday to end at 1846.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

