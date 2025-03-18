Hyundai Motor India Share Price Highlights : Hyundai Motor India closed today at ₹1580.05, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹1596.50

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Hyundai Motor India's stock opened at ₹1643.25 and closed slightly lower at ₹1642. The stock reached a high of ₹1651.75 and a low of ₹1590 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹129,722.19 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1968.80, while the 52-week low is ₹1610.15. The BSE recorded a volume of 41,240 shares traded.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hyundai Motor India Live Updates: Shareholding information
Hyundai Motor India Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India has a 5.10% MF holding & 6.70% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.83% in to 5.10% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 7.36% in to 6.70% in quarter.
Hyundai Motor India Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Hyundai Motor India has a ROE of 39.45% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 33.74% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 43.00% & 37.00% respectively.
Hyundai Motor India Live Updates: Financial performance
Hyundai Motor India has delivered a EPS growth of 47.69% & a revenue growth of 19.45% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 689237.60 cr which is -1.30% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of ∞% for revenue & ∞% in profit for the quarter 4.
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2050.0, 29.72% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1665.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|5
|5
|2
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|6
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Hyundai Motor India's share price decreased by 1.01%, trading at ₹1580.30, amid a mixed performance among its peers. While Mankind Pharma is experiencing a decline, other companies like Jio Financial Services, Bajaj Housing Finance, and NTPC Green Energy are witnessing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Jio Financial Services
|225.2
|5.7
|2.6
|394.7
|198.6
|143072.75
|Hyundai Motor India
|1580.3
|-16.2
|-1.01
|1968.8
|1590.0
|128405.87
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|117.65
|2.8
|2.44
|188.45
|103.0
|97980.65
|Mankind Pharma
|2146.45
|-25.65
|-1.18
|3050.0
|1910.1
|88680.56
|Ntpc Green Energy
|96.2
|2.19
|2.33
|155.3
|84.6
|81061.29
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India share price live: Today's Price range
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India's stock today experienced a low of ₹1551.40 and reached a high of ₹1605. This indicates a trading range that reflects market fluctuations, highlighting investor sentiment and activity throughout the day.
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India closed today at ₹1580.05, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹1596.50
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India share price closed the day at ₹1580.05 - a 1.03% lower than the previous closing price.
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India Short Term and Long Term Trends
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hyundai Motor India share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Hyundai Motor India Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1669.82
|10 Days
|1692.83
|20 Days
|1752.97
|50 Days
|1765.15
|100 Days
|0.00
|300 Days
|0.00
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India closed at ₹1642 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1651.75 & ₹1590 yesterday to end at ₹1596.50. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.