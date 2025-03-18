Hello User
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Highlights : Hyundai Motor India closed today at 1580.05, down -1.03% from yesterday's 1596.50

5 min read . 08:04 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Highlights : Hyundai Motor India stock price went down today, 18 Mar 2025, by -1.03 %. The stock closed at 1596.50 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1580.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hyundai Motor India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Highlights

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Hyundai Motor India's stock opened at 1643.25 and closed slightly lower at 1642. The stock reached a high of 1651.75 and a low of 1590 during the day. With a market capitalization of 129,722.19 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at 1968.80, while the 52-week low is 1610.15. The BSE recorded a volume of 41,240 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 08:04 PM IST Hyundai Motor India Live Updates: Shareholding information

Hyundai Motor India Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India has a 5.10% MF holding & 6.70% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.83% in to 5.10% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 7.36% in to 6.70% in quarter.

18 Mar 2025, 07:34 PM IST Hyundai Motor India Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Hyundai Motor India has a ROE of 39.45% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 33.74% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 43.00% & 37.00% respectively.

18 Mar 2025, 07:02 PM IST Hyundai Motor India Live Updates: Financial performance

Hyundai Motor India has delivered a EPS growth of 47.69% & a revenue growth of 19.45% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 689237.60 cr which is -1.30% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of ∞% for revenue & ∞% in profit for the quarter 4.

18 Mar 2025, 06:35 PM IST Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2050.0, 29.72% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1665.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6552
    Buy9996
    Hold1110.00
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Mar 2025, 06:00 PM IST Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Hyundai Motor India's share price decreased by 1.01%, trading at 1580.30, amid a mixed performance among its peers. While Mankind Pharma is experiencing a decline, other companies like Jio Financial Services, Bajaj Housing Finance, and NTPC Green Energy are witnessing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Jio Financial Services225.25.72.6394.7198.6143072.75
Hyundai Motor India1580.3-16.2-1.011968.81590.0128405.87
Bajaj Housing Finance117.652.82.44188.45103.097980.65
Mankind Pharma2146.45-25.65-1.183050.01910.188680.56
Ntpc Green Energy96.22.192.33155.384.681061.29
18 Mar 2025, 05:31 PM IST Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India share price live: Today's Price range

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India's stock today experienced a low of 1551.40 and reached a high of 1605. This indicates a trading range that reflects market fluctuations, highlighting investor sentiment and activity throughout the day.

18 Mar 2025, 03:48 PM IST Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India closed today at ₹1580.05, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹1596.50

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India share price closed the day at 1580.05 - a 1.03% lower than the previous closing price.

18 Mar 2025, 03:30 PM IST Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 02:59 PM IST Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hyundai Motor India share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

18 Mar 2025, 02:57 PM IST Hyundai Motor India Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1669.82
10 Days1692.83
20 Days1752.97
50 Days1765.15
100 Days0.00
300 Days0.00
18 Mar 2025, 08:02 AM IST Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India closed at ₹1642 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1651.75 & 1590 yesterday to end at 1596.50. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

