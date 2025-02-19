Hello User
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today Live Updates : Hyundai Motor India stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2025, by -1.96 %. The stock closed at 1846.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1810.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hyundai Motor India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today Live Updates

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hyundai Motor India opened at 1832.60 and closed at 1846.30, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 1869 and a low of 1798 during the day. With a market capitalization of 147,074 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of 1968.80 and above its 52-week low of 1610.15. The BSE volume for the day was 35,981 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India closed at ₹1846.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1869 & 1798 yesterday to end at 1810.05. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

