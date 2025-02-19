Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

Hyundai Motor India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hyundai Motor India opened at ₹1832.60 and closed at ₹1846.30, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1869 and a low of ₹1798 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹147,074 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹1968.80 and above its 52-week low of ₹1610.15. The BSE volume for the day was 35,981 shares.
19 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India closed at ₹1846.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Hyundai Motor India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1869 & ₹1798 yesterday to end at ₹1810.05. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend